WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, announced today that it has raised $12 million in the first close of its Series B funding. The investment is led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund, a strategic healthcare investment company, and will focus on the roll out of Babyscripts Virtual Maternity Care solution to providers across the US, as well as the development of care models specifically targeted to payers. Other investors include Philips and the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund in this first close. Banner Health, WellSpan Health, University Hospitals, and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are also part of the Series B round because of their participation in Babyscripts’ Strategic Partner Program.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO