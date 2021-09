The Elgin Fringe Festival is back for its eighth year, and Executive Director Erin Rehberg hopes people who don't consider themselves "fringy" will give it a shot. "There's something for everyone who has an appetite for art," Rehberg said. "There is more traditional work that anyone can find the beauty in, and then, hopefully, you take that next step to be pushed a little out of your comfort zone to evolve what you're going to fall in love with in the future."

ELGIN, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO