FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance FF 2021 Announces Winners

By FNE Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST: Belia by Egyptian director Eman Hussein received the award for best film at the 7th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (1-5 September 2021), the only event in Romania dedicated to films about dance. This year the theme of the festival was Potential Worlds. A total of...

#Bucharest#Dance Film#Egyptian#Romanian#The Bucharest City Hall#Arcub#Afcn#Conceptual Lab#Bidff
