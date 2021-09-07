CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FESTIVALS: As Far as I Know Wins Central European FF Timișoara 2021

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMIȘOARA: The Hungarian/Romanian coproduction As Far as I Know directed by Nandor Lörincz and Balint Nagy has been awarded Best Film at the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timișoara. The theme of the edition was New reality. The programme also included the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary...

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

