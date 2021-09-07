CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

OBITUARY: Romanian Actor Ion Caramitru

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST: The revered Romanian theatre and film actor Ion Caramitru died at 79 on 5 September 2021. He was Minister of Culture from 1996 to 2000, manager of the National Theatre in Bucharest in the last 16 years, and president of the Romanian Association of Theatre Artists (UNITER) since its foundation in 1990.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith reveals new film - and it looks magical

The first trailer for the much-anticipated film A Boy Called Christmas is nearly here, and it looks so magical! The film is set to have an all-star cast, including Paddington star Sally Hawkins, The Crown’s Toby Jones and, of course, Downton Abbey’s Maggie Smith!. The synopsis reads: “In A Boy...
MOVIES
jewishaz.com

Milestones - Obituary

Sept. 2, 2021 (25 Elul 5781) marked the first yahrtzeit of Mrs. Elaine F. Hashimi, beloved wife of Shirin Hashimi, mother of Yousef Hashimi, Rachel Tapia, Sideqa Padawer and Michael Berman, sister of Wendy Mars and Jerry Kosowsky, and proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren. Elaine's parents, Sidney and Gertrude Kosowsky, moved their family to Phoenix in 1957. The extended Kosowsky family were active and long-time members of Congregation Beth El, where Elaine remained a member until her passing. Elaine is buried in the Beth El Cemetery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Telegraph

Michael K Williams, actor who carved a place in TV history with his performance as stick-up artist Omar in The Wire – obituary

Michael K Williams, the actor, who has been found dead from a suspected drug overdose aged 54, was best known for playing Omar Little, the laconic, gay, morally ambiguous “stick-up man” in HBO’s labyrinthine crime drama The Wire (2002-08), a series frequently praised by critics as ranking with the best television ever made.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

‘Miracle’ Review: A Crime Drama That Could Rekindle Romanian Cinema

The white-hot moment of the Romanian new-wave film renaissance is long in the past. “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” came out in 2005, “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” in 2007. Other landmarks of Romanian cinema also now go back quite a ways, like “Police, Adjective” (2009), “If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle” (2010), and “Graduation” (2016). That’s not to say there haven’t been good Romanian films of late — earlier this year, I championed Two Lottery Tickets, a kind of droll Romanian Jim Jarmusch film. The bitter truth, though, is that over the last decade the profile of international impact and acclaim that Romanian cinema once held has radically diminished.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ion Caramitru
Telegraph

Jean-Paul Belmondo, charismatic Gallic tough-guy actor and face of the French New Wave – obituary

Jean-Paul Belmondo, who has died aged 88, was more than any other actor the face of the French New Wave. When Jean-Luc Godard chose him to play a petty car thief without respect for conventional morality in A Bout de Souffle (“Breathless”, 1960), Belmondo came to define the devil-may-care flippancy of contemporary youth as surely as James Dean had done for his generation in the mid Fifties.
CELEBRITIES
filmneweurope.com

First Slovenian Film Weekend in Rome

LJUBLJANA: Several acclaimed Slovenian films will be screened at the Casa del cinema in Rome on 11-12 September 2021, as an appetizer for the focus on Slovenian cinema, which will be presented by the MedFilm Festival from 5 to 14 November 2021. All of the films will be introduced by...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Beldocs IDFF 2021 Announces Programme of Industry Events

BELGRADE: More than 65 industry professionals from over 30 countries will participate in Beldocs Industry, which will be held in a hybrid format 9-15 September 2021 within the14th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival. The industry programme includes Beldocs in Progress and Serbian Docs in Progress pitching sessions, which will showcase...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

News from The Astra Film Festival. `The Lifeboats` Special Programme has started

The Lifeboats Programme at the Astra Film Festival has begun. During this programme, the audience can watch films projected on a huge screen placed between windmills, directly from boats floating on the lake. Tonight, those who will come to the screening will board the boats on the chords of the `Zece Prăjini` Marching Band, and after the film, starting at 10pm, they will enjoy a unique concert offered by Corina Sîrghi and Taraful Jean Americanu. The special Lifeboats programme began last night, with the screening of the investigation "The Genocide of Secular Oaks", conducted by Alex Nedea, journalist for Recorder. Today, the public can watch for the first time a report made by Paul Angelescu, from "Romania, I love you", about the forest fires in Greece. And tomorrow, a documentary produced by Alex Dima (Pro TV, `Romania, I love you!`) about the way wood gets stolen in the forests surrounding Sibiu will be screened.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romanian#Actor#The Theatre#The National Theatre#Chevalier Des Arts
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: LGBT+ Film Festival 2021 Announces Programme

WARSAW: The 12th edition of LGBT+ Film Festival, the largest LGBT+ film festival in Central and Eastern Europe, will screen 53 films in eight Polish cities starting with Warsaw (17 - 24 September 2021). Some of the titles will also be available online. The selection includes films nominated for the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Roald Dahl Day: Our favourite childhood books by the author, from ‘Matilda’ to ‘The Twits’

Roald Dahl Day – celebrated annually on 13 September, the author’s birthday – honours his legacy and ability to craft imaginative books that have enchanted children for multiple generations.  Publishing his first story, The Gremlins,  in 1943, Dahl went on to pen some of the greatest children’s literature of all time, including The Twits, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda, until his final book, The Minpins, was printed posthumously, in 1991.These stories remain firm favourites thanks to their playful language, devilish darkness and rememberable characters.  A true master of his craft, Dahl spent his days writing in his garden...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
filmneweurope.com

FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Agnieszka Dziedzic: Producer, Founder and Co-owner of Koi Studio

FNE’s Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to producer Agnieszka Dziedzic, founder and co-owner of a production company Koi Studio, a member of the Polish Guild of Producers, and a board member of the Polish Audiovisual Producers Chamber, about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as on the challenges and activities of the film industry, on site as the Polish film industry begins to recover from the pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
filmneweurope.com

107 Mothers won Best Screenplay Award of the Orizzonti Competition

Lesya has committed a crime of passion which brings her a seven-year sentence in one of Odessa’s women’s correctional facilities. She has just given birth to her first child, and now she is entering a world populated only by women: inmates, nurses and wardens, women of all ages, wives and widows, daughters, sisters, pregnant women, and women with children. If not for the color of the uniform, it would sometimes be hard to tell who is who.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Rigoletto, Royal Opera review - routine clouds the best in this season opener

Lisette Oropesa's Gilda and Carlos Álvarez's Rigoletto shamed by the ducal courtAll images by Ellie Kurttz. That communication Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano displays with a true magician’s sense of pace and sleight of hand, deftly transitioning from hollow comedy to ugly tragedy, alert as ever to the needs of his soloists, and the Royal Opera men’s chorus is with him all the way. On the other hand Director of Opera Oliver Mears, showing his form for the first time in a brand new Covent Garden production, seems hamstrung by the confines of a season opener which has to play to the regulars, and by the stock performances of international opera stars. That it doesn’t have to be this way is exemplified by Glyndebourne’s very recent approach to Luisa Miller, a pre-Rigoletto Verdi gem which took stripping down to the emotional essence, and demanded that an equally world-class cast played it for truth, not melodrama. That proved intensely moving, devastating even, while even the shock value here is only skin deep.
THEATER & DANCE
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

SIBIU: Night Nursery by Bourkinabe director Moumouni Sanou received the Best Film Award in the New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition of the 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival - Astra Film Festival, which took place in Sibiu, Romania, 5-12 September 2021. Wolves at the Borders by Martin...
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Paperback Writer, by Yorkshire author Jack Sheffield

"I always carry a notebook and scribble notes of anything that catches my interest from the changing seasons to overheard snippets of conversation..." ‘You’re not like other men,’ said my wife. I was waiting for the compliment but it wasn’t what I expected. ‘You listen…. well, most of the time!’...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
filmneweurope.com

Spielberg's Amblin Partners Shooting The Last Voyage of the Demeter in Malta

VALLETTA: The Last Voyage of the Demeter directed by André Øvreda and produced by Spielberg/s Amblin Partners, will spend over 18m EUR in Malta. Currently shooting in Malta the film is one of the biggest international productions to be shot in Malta in 2021. The five months of production in...
MOVIES
theoperaqueen.com

The Opera Queen

Jan Lisiecki has had a busy summer. Performances at a number of celebrated summer festivals, including Schleswig-Holstein Musik-Festival (SHMF), the Rheingau Musik Festival, Klavier Festival Ruhr, and Musikfest Kreuth left the pianist little time to prepare for his release of a long-planned project, Frederic Chopin: Complete Nocturnes (Deutsche Grammophon) but in speaking recently from his home base in Calgary, Lisiecki is chatty and energetic, a keen conversationalist who clearly revels in the reciprocal exchange of artistic ideas.
MUSIC
The Guardian

CAMERON MACKINTOSH LTD

For nearly 50 years Cameron Mackintosh has been producing more musicals than anyone else in history, including the three longest-running musicals of all time, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, which are still running extraordinarily successfully across the world. Uniquely, to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of Les...
ENTERTAINMENT
c21media.net

Sky Arts marks first anniversary as FTA channel with theatre-led slate

The UK’s Sky Arts has marked its first anniversary as a free-to-air channel by revealing a new slate led by a range of filmed theatre performances. The channel will bring theatre to screens with feature-length recorded versions of two live plays, Death of England: Face to Face and Beat the Devil, which stars Ralph Fiennes.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy