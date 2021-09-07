CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India ‘prepares for the worst’ ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi’s premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated https://www.reuters.com/world/india/last-resort-desperate-oxygen-indian-hospitals-go-court-2021-05-04. When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery – a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations.

Times Daily

Mexico sees easing of third COVID-19 wave

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Israel Buendía sat up in the bed closest to the window, a machine forcing oxygen into his nose. He’d been at the Hospital Ajusco Medio for two weeks and now he was marveling at the sound of his own voice.
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: ICMR’s Samiran Panda on Third Wave, Variant Mu, Reopening of Schools and More

It is too early to call the two new variants, "C. 1.2 and MU" of COVID-19, a variant of concern, claims top scientist of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Panda, the Head of the Department of Epidemiology & Communicable Diseases (ECD) Division of ICMR, talks about the possibility of a third wave, the threat from the new mutants and what precautions need to be taken.
Birmingham Star

Experts warn imminent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- With scars of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 still fresh in the minds of Indians, health experts have already warned about a third wave of the pandemic hitting the country in the upcoming months. Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country's leading organization of...
Birmingham Star

India's jet fuel demand faces rough patch amid third wave

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India's aviation turbine fuel demand is expected to remain subdued in the near-term as fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections lurk in the country ahead of the upcoming festival season, SP Global Platts Analytics said on Friday. Industry sources anticipate jet fuel...
Boston Globe

Israel preparing for possible fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

Israel is making preparations to ensure it has a sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of COVID-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said on Sunday. “We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this...
dallassun.com

Adityanath lauds PM as India crosses 75 crore vaccination

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): After India crossed 75 crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the citizens and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nationwide drive. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra...
Reuters

South Africa loosens COVID curbs as third wave eases

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa will ease COVID-19 restrictions and shorten its nationwide curfew from Monday after a decline in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address. Authorities will also extend the hours of alcohol sales, the president said, further relaxing restrictions introduced in June to...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

India's COVID-19 wave is receding. Now the world wants it to get back to exporting vaccines.

India is facing growing pressure to lift its ban on exporting COVID-19 vaccines, months after curbs were imposed to tackle a massive domestic outbreak that has since relented. The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban this spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now officials in the United States and with COVAX, the United Nations-backed vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the U.S., plan for the potential need to give booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.
dallassun.com

Farmers in Himachal Pradesh protest, demand MSP for apples

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Adversely affected by plummeting prices of apples, 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' on Monday here held a protest against the sudden drop in market prices of apples and demanded government intervention for buying farmers produce on Minimum Support Price. 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch', a body representing...
wibqam.com

Cuba seeks WHO approval of COVID-19 vaccines as toddlers brace for shot

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba on Thursday will seek World Health Organization (WHO) approval of three COVID-19 vaccines, according to the state-run corporation that produces them, even as it begins administering shots en masse to toddlers. Rolando Perez Rodriguez, director of research and development at BioCubaFarma, made the announcement during a...
wibqam.com

Australia’s new US-UK security pact risks China trade

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s new security pact with the United States and the UK, seen as a move to contain China, may worsen strained ties with its biggest export customer, but China’s insatiable appetite for resources may limit its punitive responses, say analysts. The security pact with the Western powers,...
Birmingham Star

Congress slams BJP over replacing state chief ministers

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Monday blamed top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for replacing the chief ministers in BJP ruled states including Gujarat which is set to witness Assembly elections next year, saying the chief ministers that were removed have been made "scapegoat" for the failures of the Centre.
wibqam.com

Pfizer says third COVID-19 shot warranted in FDA document

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said that U.S. regulators should approve a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech SA due to waning effectiveness of the shot over time, according to documents the drugmaker submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer said the totality...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

