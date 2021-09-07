CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, KY

Keeping kids physically active after school

By Aubrey Lawson Extension Agent
Richmond Register
 9 days ago

Young people have the tendency to unwind after school on a computer, phone or TV. While it is OK to unwind, young people also need physical activity to keep their minds and bodies healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that youth between 6 and 17 get at...

www.richmondregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthdigest.com

Exercises You Need If You Want To Boost Your Mental Health

Mental illness is a severe health crisis that often goes misunderstood by people who don't deal with it. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) estimates that 48 million people experience anxiety and 19.4 million people experience major depressive episodes annually. Those are some big numbers, and they don't even begin to scratch the surface of the many other mental ailments that people worldwide suffer from.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Madison County, KY
Madison County, KY
Society
Madison County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Society
bridgemi.com

Opinion | To keep kids in the classroom, Michigan schools must mask up

Masking is a temporary, but crucial, piece of the layered protections needed to keep students safe: vaccination for those eligible, hand hygiene, social distancing, smaller classroom cohorts when possible, optimal ventilation, and other measures play a role as well. The Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics urges all...
MICHIGAN STATE
megadoctornews.com

Keeping Kids Safe from COVID-19 this School Year

Cleveland Clinic – As students head back to school, cases of COVID-19 are popping up in classrooms across the country, which has many parents concerned. So, what can they do to keep their children safe?. “We are now seeing more and more children get infected and get sick, especially if...
KIDS
FOX 11 and 41

DELTA VARIANT: What to know to keep kids safe at school

As students across the community go back to school, parents may feel uncertain about the highly contagious Delta variant. Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer with the Benton-Franklin Health District, describes Delta variant symptoms in children, and what parents need to know to keep kids safe at school. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
lastheplace.com

Tips for Getting Started With a New Physical Activity

If you’re reading about how to get active, then you’re moving in the right direction! These tips for picking up a new physical activity will help you succeed. Picking up a sport or physical activity does much more for your body than improve your reflexes and stamina. Any exercise that gets your heart pumping in a healthy way can improve your physical and emotional well-being. These tips for getting started with a new physical activity will set you up for more long-term success and help you stay motivated as you tackle this new challenge!
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Physical Activity#Exercise#Depression
KCTV 5

Keeping kids out of the ER

Summer and early fall months are some of the busiest times in emergency rooms. Dr. Stefanie Shustek, ER physician at Belton Regional Medical Center, has tips to avoid the ER and prevent injuries and illnesses.
KIDS
bostonnews.net

Benefits of moderate-vigorous physical activity

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): In the largest study performed to date to understand the relationship between habitual physical activity and physical fitness, researchers have found that higher amount of time spent performing exercise (moderate-vigorous physical activity) and low-moderate level activity (steps) and less time spent sedentary, translated to greater physical fitness.
WORKOUTS
KITV.com

Parent keeps kids home from school for 2 weeks out of fear of COVID spread

On Wednesday, the Department of Education discussed its mitigation strategies to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in schools, including a free testing program for all students, staff, and families. But one Hawai'i Island parent questions how schools are able to enforce social distancing in classrooms and on school...
EDUCATION
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: How to keep your kids safe at school

With the Delta variant booming, cases of COVID-19 are rising faster among children than among people over 50. It's a scary time for parents and kids alike as they've mostly returned to in-person school. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, reporter Aidin Vaziri, who has spoken with...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
Dayton Daily News

CHPS promotes Move More physical activity challenge

Improve the way you feel and function by participating in the Air Force Challenge. During September and October, Civilian Health Promotion Services will promote and conduct its Move More physical activity challenge. Being physically active is essential to prevent and reduce risks of many diseases and improve physical and mental...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KIMT

Mayo expert on keeping our kids safe during the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier today, Abinash Virk, M.D. from Mayo Clinic gave her insight on how to keep kids safe and healthy as they return to school - especially for those who are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amid delta outbreaks. "I think it's very scary for kids,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KTBS

Doctor: Mitigation strategies, vaccines will help keep kids safe in school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- School is now officially in session. With COVID-19 numbers still very high, many parents have concerns about their children being in school. Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist with Willis Knighton Health System, said pediatric COVID-19 cases are increasing. “Statewide, the children from 5...
SHREVEPORT, LA
unicefusa.org

Keeping Kids Safe as Schools Reopen and Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Rise

Pediatricians from Massachusetts General Hospital talk about vaccine safety and COVID-19's dangers, symptoms, treatment and prevention. As children head back to school with COVID-19’s highly infectious Delta variant the dominant strain, parents are facing a rise in child cases the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) calls “exponential.” While youth 12 and over are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, younger kids must continue to rely on the adults in their lives getting vaccinated, masks, handwashing and maintaining a safe distance as their primary means of protection.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy