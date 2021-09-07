CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc on Tuesday said second-quarter sales surged 50% as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK boosted demand for formal clothes. Retail sales during the 16-week period to Aug. 14 jumped 30% from the comparable period in crisis-hit 2020, but was still...

Reuters

Ocado Retail fire cost 35 million stg in lost revenue

LONDON (Reuters) -British online supermarket Ocado Retail said on Tuesday a July fire at its largest automated warehouse in Erith, southeast London, cost it around 35 million pounds ($48.5 million) in lost revenue. Ocado Retail is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Shares in Ocado Group...
RETAIL
ShareCast

JD Sports profit soars on US strength and pent-up demand

Pretax profit before exceptional items jumped to £439.5m in the six months to the end of July from £61.9m a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.89bn from £2.54bn. JD said it expected annual headline pretax profit for the full year to be at least £750m. The FTSE 100 retailer declared no interim dividend but said the final dividend could be larger depending on potential trading restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
newschain

JD Sports delivers bumper profits after post-lockdown demand surge

JD Sports revealed a surge in profits as pent-up demand from shoppers returning to stores and strong online sales helped drive the retailer to a “record first half” of trading. Shares in the company jumped on Tuesday morning after the sportswear retailer revealed a pre-tax profit of £364.6 million for...
BUSINESS
Chris Peters
The Independent

Price of Primark clothes ‘will not rise despite inflationary pressures’

The price of Primark clothes will not increase despite rising costs in the supply chain, the finance boss of owner Associated British Foods has said.John Bason, finance director of ABF, told the PA news agency that shoppers will not pay more for its clothes but there are likely to be price rises within its food business.The company, which owns grocery brands including Twinings Kingsmill and Ryvita, said it has seen significant pressure on pricing in its food operation, highlighting that this has pushed the price of its Mazola oil higher.ABF said Primark has also seen inflationary pressure as “port...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Primark sales ‘lower than expected’ after pingdemic hits customers

Owner Associated British Foods said profits have nevertheless improved at the discount retailer and raised its group guidance. Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said sales at the discount fashion chain were “lower than expected” in recent months after footfall was affected by rising coronavirus cases. However, the group...
RETAIL
ShareCast

London open: Stocks rise as banks rally; AB Foods loses ground

London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by strength in the banking sector. At 0910 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,061.40, despite having been called to open lower after a weak Asian session. Markets in Asia fell following a report that Chinese authorities want...
STOCKS
newschain

Ted Baker vows to move away from heavy discounting

Bosses at high street fashion chain Ted Baker have said they will be relying less on heavy promotions and focusing on trying to sell more clothes at full price under a recovery plan. The retailer said the strategy has seen online sales fall as a result but managers remain unconcerned...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Ted Baker surges as Questor says it's a 'buy'

Ted Baker shares surged on Monday after being tipped in the Telegraph’s 'Questor' column over the weekend, ahead of the fashion retailer’s second-quarter trading update on Tuesday. 4,144.51. 16:25 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 7,597.08. 16:21 06/09/21. n/a. n/a. 2,600.70. 16:21 06/09/21. -0.94%. -24.56. The column in the Sunday Telegraph took a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ForexTV.com

Hungary Retail Sales Growth Eases In July

Hungary’s retail sales grew at softer pace in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday. Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 5.8 percent increase in June. Sales of food products rose 3.7 percent annually in July. Sales of non-food products...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade, UK GDP, Morrison, Ted Baker, GameStop - 6th September 2021

China trade (Aug) – 07/09 – recent data from Germany showed that exports to China fell to a one-year low, indicating that the world’s second largest economy was experiencing a slowdown in domestic demand. In July the Chinese economy saw exports rise at their slowest rate this year, rising 19.3%, well down from the 32.2% rise seen in June. Imports also rose at their slowest rate in 2021, rising 28.1%, down from 36.7% in June. These are still high numbers but need to be set in the context of the pandemic induced slump in the global economy through 2020. The various disruptions at China’s ports, as well as throughout the country, in the last month or so are also likely to disrupt how much economic activity took place in August, a trend that we saw play out in the latest PMI readings, which slipped into contraction. Chinese exporters have also had to contend with supply chain bottlenecks, higher costs, and component shortages, which along with factory shutdowns in other parts of the world is likely to have impacted demand. With US demand also slowing in the form of falling consumer confidence this week’s trade numbers could introduce a downside surprise, with exports expected to rise by 17%, and imports expected to rise by 27%.
WORLD
Metro International

American Eagle online sales drop on easing COVID-19 curbs, shares slump

(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed estimates on Thursday as the apparel retailer’s online business slowed following vaccinations and the easing of some COVID-19 curbs, sending its shares tumbling 12% before the bell. The company’s second-quarter digital sales fell 5% from a year earlier, hurt...
RETAIL
The Independent

Jameson owner Pernod Ricard sees profits jump as restrictions ease

Spirit giant Pernod Ricard has reported a recovery in profits after sales were buoyed by the easing of restrictions in the US and China.The Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka owner also hailed a boost from a “dynamic rebound” in the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe The group said both sales and profits were above pre-pandemic levels, despite the continued impact of pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants.It told investors on Wednesday that it saw operating profits rise by 18.3% on an organic basis from the year, surpassing expectations.Meanwhile, sales increased by 9.7% against pre-pandemic levels, as it was particularly buoyed...
ECONOMY
WWD

Inditex Sales Surge in Q2 as Zara Prepares Mega Opening in Paris

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Zara is ready to roll into Paris and open one of its largest stores at La Défense, an emblem of parent Inditex’s rapid bounce back from COVID-19 closures and its bullish vision for fiscal 2021 and beyond. On Wednesday, Inditex said revenue, profits and cash in the second quarter hit “historic highs,” outstripping pre-pandemic numbers, while demand continues to build.More from WWDOlivier Rousteing Celebrates Balmain x H&M Line on Home TurfMax Harwood on 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022 The Inditex results contrasted with those of H&M Group, where growth...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Mastercard SpendingPulse anticipates US holiday retail sales to grow 7.4% in 2021

Mastercard has announced that consumers are expected to spend online at higher rates than last year as sales are anticipated to grow in the upcoming holidays. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types, US retail sales are anticipated to grow 7.4% excluding automotive and gas. Consumers are expected to spend online at higher rates (+7.6%) than in 2020, while in-store sales are also expected to see a rebound—growing 6.6% compared to 2020.
RETAIL
Reuters

Primark's sales fall short as COVID continues to take toll

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sales at fashion retailer Primark fell short of management expectations in its latest quarter, hit by public health restrictions in major markets to control the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant. Shares in owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) were down 3.4% at 0859 GMT after it forecast...
RETAIL
wibqam.com

UK inflation soars to 9-year high on rebound from restaurant discount scheme

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, largely due to a one-off boost reflecting the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme that pushed down restaurant meal prices last year. Consumer prices...
BUSINESS

