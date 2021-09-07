CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, KY

Cooking with oils & vinegars

By Jessica Hunley Extension Agent
Richmond Register
 9 days ago

Oils and vinegars are great ways to add flavor and health benefits to your diet without using butter. But with many different options of each at the grocery store, it can be difficult to determine the type of oil or vinegar that best suits your cooking needs and diet. Oils...

www.richmondregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
County
Madison County, KY
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Moist Honey Cake Recipe

This moist honey cake is an ideal breakfast and sweet treat for any season. Rich, moist, and very delicious, here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup (60 ml) whiskey or rye (optional) 1 cup warm (240 ml) freshly brewed coffee or strong tea. 1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds or coconut...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oils#Cooking Oils#Peanut Oil#Food Drink
Food Network

Is Brown Rice That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

When it comes to choosing between white and brown rice, many of us believe brown rice has more health benefits — it's got a "health halo" as some might say. However, it's not as black-and-white as it seems. Brown rice is categorized as a whole grain, which is underconsumed by Americans of all ages, but does that doesn’t mean white rice can’t fit into a healthy eating plan. Here’s the real difference between white rice and brown rice.
LIFESTYLE
eatwell101.com

Chili Butternut Squash Soup with White Beans

Chili Butternut Squash Soup with White Beans – White bean with sweet butternut squash makes this healthy vegan soup so hearty and comforting! Chile peppers, butternut squash, and white beans are simmered into a flavorful broth full of vegetables specked with baby kale leaves. Enjoy this chili butternut soup for a cold evening! Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free – Enjoy!
RECIPES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Sauteed Corn and Onion

- 4 cups corn (try frozen, canned and drained, or fresh, cut off the cob) 1. Heat margarine in medium skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). 2. Add corn, onion, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Stir to coat evenly. 3. Cook uncovered until onion is tender...
RECIPES
tucson.com

Watermelon-Arugula Salad with Feta & Mint

Chef Dave Snyder of Halyards Restaurant Group on St. Simons Island, Georgia, relies on local farmers and producers to guide his menus and recipes. This stunning salad balances sweet from watermelon with the peppery notes of arugula, salty, briny flavor of feta and umami via tomatoes. They are all tossed together with a balanced rice-vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

I Made 3 DIY Infused Vinegars and They Were Delicious

I've recently come to the conclusion that sauces and dressings make the meal. Although these little additions can feel unnecessary, they're often what ties the dish together and adds that extra little oomph. When I learned about infused vinegar, I was immediately intrigued. As a big fan of balsamic vinegar, I love the acidity and extra flavor that it brings to a dish.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Crispy Salmon With Bulgur

Bulgur is the canned margarita of grains—she’s ready to party, fast. “It’s one of the original convenience foods,” says Abra Berens, author of the wonderful new grain-and-bean-focused cookbook Grist. This isn’t brown rice you have to cook for 45 agonizing minutes. To cook bulgur, the name for parboiled and dried wheat berries, just rehydrate the grain (fine or medium grind) by covering it in boiling water and letting it sit for about 10 minutes. In this recipe, the grains get dressed up with a few herbs and served with fish and fennel for a simple dinner. Plan ahead and make a double batch of the mustard dressing to use as a sauce to serve with proteins or brighten up sturdy greens.
RECIPES
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Navidi’s Olive Oils & Vinegars

Navidi’s Olive Oils & Vinegars is a specialty food store located in the heart of downtown Camas. Their one-of-a-kind olive oils and balsamic vinegars are what they are known for, but they also sell sea salts, sauces, pasta, mustards, loose-leaf tea, as well as soap and lotions crafted from goat’s milk.
CAMAS, WA
Healthline

6 Best Keto-Friendly Cooking Oils (and 5 to Avoid)

Keto is a low carb, high fat diet, but sometimes the “high fat” part can be a challenge — especially if you’re new to eating keto and unused to eating so much fat. To ensure you get enough of this macronutrient, you can be more generous with cooking oil on your food.
NUTRITION
Delta County Independent

Healthy substitutions for baking and cooking

An ability to adapt is one of the most important skills to have in the kitchen. Following a recipe can give home cooks the cursory knowledge they need to make a delicious meal, but an ability to tweak recipes allows individuals to put their own spin on foods and customize meals so they fit with their particular lifestyles.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE STICKY BUNS

Ooey and gooey with a brown sugar pecan topping, these Homemade Sticky Buns are the perfect sweet breakfast treat!. I normally prefer savory breakfasts but if there are homemade sticky buns on offer, I will never turn one down! With a delicious sweet center and a caramel pecan topping, it really doesn't get any more indulgent than these. You can't go wrong with a soft and tender sticky bun that is loaded with flavor. I promise they are far easier to make than you might realize. If you want a special homemade breakfast (or even dessert!), then I highly encourage you to make a batch of this Homemade Sticky Bun recipe.
RECIPES
wilber-republican.com

A Weeknight Meal to Munch On

(Culinary.net) On weeknights, many families rush around trying to prepare for the next day. While these moments can be stressful, the silver lining of the evening is when everyone pauses to enjoy a perfectly cooked family dinner together. From tough homework assignments and soccer practice to getting everyone tucked into...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Sea bream with almond and breadcrumb crust, vinegar and thyme recipe

Sicilians love a coating of breadcrumbs on their fish (and meat) and in this recipe it not only gives a reassuring crunch but also ensures the fish is kept deliciously moist and juicy. The vinegar, traditionally a preservative to extend the shelf life of less than fresh fish, adds a...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy