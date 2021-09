Buried in the 600-law data dump in the state of Texas this week is the fact that now just about anyone in the state can carry a gun—with no need for a pesky permit or training of any kind. The law itself was passed in May and signed in June by the state’s White House-eyeing Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The law, pushed through over Democratic objections in the state’s Republican-tilted legislature, put an end to pretty basic safety measures. Before Wednesday, Texans needed to have four-to-six hours of training, pass a written exam, as well as a shooting proficiency test in order to carry a handgun in public. Now, all you have to be is 21 years old and not be a terrorist or have a criminal record laced with felony, assault, or domestic violence convictions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO