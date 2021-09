There is an ongoing global chip shortage, but you might not think that’s the case after hearing Counterpoint Research’s latest market analysis report. At least as far as smartphones are concerned, the application processor (AP) and System-on-Chip (SoC) industry seem to still be on the rise, despite those economic odds. Perhaps more interesting is the revelation that, for yet another quarter, MediaTek has managed to wrest the top position from Qualcomm, though that lead might soon narrow or even be lost in the coming months.

