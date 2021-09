Value stock exchange traded funds climbed Wednesday as investors looked to the momentum behind the economic recovery. “The main factor in that move between growth and value is COVID and the Delta variant and its impact on the economy,” Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, told Reuters. “Over time, we’ve seen the market focus flip flop between these two outlooks for the economy as investors try to grapple with the near-term economic outlook.”

