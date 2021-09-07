JOHN NEWBY: Playing the hand we are dealt

I saw this excellent quote the other day by David Brinkley, he said, “A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him”. I would like to substitute the word ‘man’ with the word ‘community, or local media company’. In either case, while some of our failings have most certainly been self-inflicted, it can be argued that we have had plenty of bricks thrown at us over the last few years.