Dwayne Johnson Leaves Fans Speechless With Surprise Tour Bus Encounter

By Elyse Dupre
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not every day you run into Dwayne Johnson. So imagine fans' surprise when the actor pulled up alongside a celebrity tour bus and said a quick hello. Luckily, Johnson documented the whole thing so you can the reactions for yourself. "'Hey, you guys know where I can find The...

