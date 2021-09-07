Dwayne Johnson Leaves Fans Speechless With Surprise Tour Bus Encounter

Ryan Reynolds continues to play the same character he always plays in the first trailer for Red Notice, which revolves around a wildly debonair FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) as he tries to apprehend the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot) with the help of another prolific art thief (Reynolds, in full snark mode), who knows a thing or two about heists. (I’m sorry, but have none of them heard of Pierre Despereaux? We’re seriously talking art thefts without Pierre’s input?) Johnson’s and Reynolds’s characters soon become “sister wives,” no, sorry, “work wives,” as they travel the world to apprehend the woman, who keeps outsmarting them. Red Notice will be released on Netflix November 12, when Jerry Saltz will critique all of the stolen art.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO