StreamGuys Helps Broadcasters Bring Tailored Radio Experiences to More Smart Devices with New Google Actions
BAYSIDE, CALIFORNIA, September 7, 2021 – Expanding the range of smart home devices through which radio broadcasters can engage their audiences, pioneering streaming and podcast solutions provider StreamGuys is now offering custom development of Google Actions. Paralleling the popular Alexa Skills that StreamGuys has been providing for many years, Google Actions enable listeners to access stations’ live and on-demand content on Google smart speakers and other Google-enabled devices through intuitive voice commands.www.streamguys.com
