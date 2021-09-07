I support people having a gun in public! The celebrities FOR and AGAINST gun control laws

Gordon Taylor said he’s been a gun owner since he was 10 years old, and he’s owned a local gun and ammunition store since 2009. The 55-year-old Taylor said the right to carry a gun should be afforded to almost anyone, but he’s not sure House Bill 1927 was the right law to be passed by the Texas Legislature this year. The so-called “constitutional carry” law went into effect Wednesday and allows most everyone age 21 and older to legally carry a gun in public without a permit or training as long as they are not otherwise prohibited from doing so by law, such as having been convicted of a felony or domestic violence.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO