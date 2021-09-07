I support people having a gun in public! The celebrities FOR and AGAINST gun control laws

The phrase "bounty hunter" conjures images of "wanted" posters and gunslinging cowboys hunting fugitives in the Wild West -- but the controversial profession is very much alive in modern-day America.
The industry, almost unique to the United States, came under a renewed spotlight this week as the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law giving ordinary citizens the green light to sue anyone helping women access abortions.
Activists and politicians from street level campaigns to the White House have voiced alarm at the high court's break with 50 years of precedent in protecting nationwide access to abortion.
"In effect, (Texas) has deputized the state's citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors' medical procedures," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a stinging dissent.
