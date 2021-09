The Newport Greyhounds travelled to Little Rock on Friday, Aug. 27, to take on the Prescott Curley Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. The game was highly anticipated with pre-season predictions picking the Curley Wolves as the number one team in 3A and the Greyhounds number six. The game in Little Rock was part of a weekend lineup as game zero for the Greyhounds and the first full game of the season. The Hounds suffered a loss to the Curley Wolves, losing 56-6. As the season opens and football continues to struggle with the Covid variant, the Hounds plan to use pre-season games and practice to work out kinks and prepare to meet Prescott again during the state playoffs.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO