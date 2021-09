Oregon made a big leap up to No. 4 in the Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 poll following its huge road victory over Ohio State on Saturday. The Ducks were two-touchdown underdogs, but marched into Columbus and pulled off a 35-28 upset. The voters rewarded Oregon by moving it up from No. 12 all the way to No. 4. Ohio State, meanwhile, dropped from No. 3 down to No. 9.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO