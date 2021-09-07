CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ten New Shows We Can't Wait to See in Fall 2021

It's no surprise this fall will see a heap of TV show options for us to savor. In addition to the long-delayed returns of old favorites, the myriad streaming platforms are set to debut quite a few bright, shiny new shows. Below we've picked out the ten new series we're most excited about, a roster that includes some loooong-awaited adaptations, a spooky religious tale, a visually dazzling revisiting of The Beatles, and the latest installment in the MCU.

The Hollywood Reporter

Owen Wilson to Star in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' (Exclusive)

Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s family adventure spookfest based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides. Wilson joins LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in a roll call for a production that is described as an ensemble in nature. Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut by directing the feature project from a script by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced Disney’s billion-dollar-grossing live-action remake of Aladdin, are producing via their Rideback banner. Story details are being kept in the dark, but it is known that ostensibly the...
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW. ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a...
Abubakr Ali to star in Netflix's Grendel, becoming the first Arab Muslim male to lead a comic book adaptation

The Katy Keene alum will play the titular role in Grendel, a series from Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series. The series comes out of Netflix’s first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Grendel follows Ali's Hunter Rose, a "gifted fencer, writer and assassin, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love. He goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?" Grendel's cast also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Madeline Zima, Julian Black Antelope, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen and Andy Mientus.
TIFF 2021 Preview: 20 Films We Can't Wait to See

It’s that time of year again! The Toronto Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, September 9th, 2021, amidst waves of concerns over the pandemic and virtual access to a festival that doesn’t really seem like it’s going to be all that virtual. The 2021 edition of TIFF seems to have one foot in a precautionary state with another across the line of perceived normalcy. The result is much controversy over what will be available to critics and even fest goers who didn’t feel comfortable traveling to Toronto after a Labor Day that saw COVID rates at a significantly higher level than the one in 2020. We will have a hybrid approach with some journalists in Toronto and others handling premieres that are available virtual. We picked out 20 films that we plan to cover with their synopses from the official TIFF site. Watch for reviews of all 20 and about 20 or so more from yours truly, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, and Nick Allen, along with a fest recap from Torontonian Jason Gorber. It may be the strangest TIFF year ever, but it’s still all about the movies. And these are the ones that look the most interesting, alphabetically. (Note: There are a lot of TIFF entries from other fests like “Dune” and “Last Night in Soho” and several Cannes premieres, but we’re focusing on the more exclusive stuff to TIFF, as many of those have already been covered, although we will be running a full review of the Wright next week.)
Fall Movie Preview: 35 movies we can't wait to see including 'No Time To Die,' 'Eternals' and 'Ghostbusters Afterlife'

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Typically, the fall movie season is reserved for horror movies, arthouse films and not-good-enough-for-summer action flicks. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has led to a backlog of new movies as studios have played release roulette trying to find the right balance between the audience’s appetite for a particular film and their comfort level in going to the theater to see it.
The Guilty Looks Freaking Tense! I Can't Wait To See It

“A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.” Sounds intense! I saw The Guilty trailer today and I’m really looking forward to seeing it! It was adapted from a Danish movie with the same name released back in 2018. I haven’t seen the 2018 film, but the trailer for that one looked great as well. The Guilty will be in theaters this month and with my kid back in school, I can’t freaking wait to enjoy a grown-up movie in theaters again!
Marvel Has Finally Released A Disney+ 'Hawkeye' Trailer and a Poster

Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ series that is set to hit Disney+ later this year, on November 24, 2021. The Marvel Studios Twitter account posted the video on Twitter:. It’s also on YouTube:. It had over 1.6 million views in an hour! At the time of...
New Movie: Marvel Studios Hawkeye Starring Jeremey Renner

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
The best movies on Amazon Prime

You’ve got your popcorn, your favourite beverage, and a full evening to watch one of the best movies. But what to pick? Streaming service Amazon Prime has plenty to offer, especially in terms of modern hits and awards contenders, but sifting through can be time-consuming. Maybe it’s time for a...
The Batman spinoff series on The Penguin is in the works at HBO Max

The notorious Batman supervillain, AKA Oswald Cobblepot, may get his own live-action series. Variety reports that The Penguin project is in very early development and that Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin in the upcoming movie The Batman, has been approached to star but no deal is in place. Impulse executive producer and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project. "The show would supposedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld," according to Variety's Joe Otterson. "The Batman director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television would produce. The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor." The Penguin is the second The Batman spinoff series in the works. A series on the Gotham Police Department is also in development.
Y: The Last Man is a bland and unremarkable adaptation

Y: The Last Man improves so much over the course of its first six episodes that its potential feels limitless: "If audiences can weather its apocalypse, the show might well become something special by the time rebuilding commences," says Judy Berman. She adds that it takes five to six episodes for Y to begin "to counterbalance all the necessary, if needlessly plodding, exposition and world-building with more stimulating explorations of character and themes both gender-related and not. As President, how do you allocate extremely limited resources in an ongoing emergency? Is it more important to bury the dead or to feed the living or to preserve the most crucial artifacts of human civilization or to investigate what actually happened to kill off all the XY creatures? What would it be like to start your day as a person of maximum privilege—a straight, white, American man with a congresswoman for a mother—and end it as the world’s smallest, most vulnerable minority? What would an XX-only Earth look like? Would a planet governed and populated solely by fish be any better off, in the immediate aftermath of a plague or in the long run, than one where bicycles hold almost all of the power?"
Netflix Is Losing One Of Its Best Comic Book Movies This Week

Netflix is losing one of the most popular comic book movies not based on a Marvel or DC property this Friday. As of September 15th, 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will no longer be available to stream on Netflix in the US. So if you want to give the film one more watch before it disappears off the platform, then there’s no time to waste.
Arden Cho to star in Netflix's Partner Track adaptation

The Teen Wolf and Chicago Med alum will lead the small-screen adaptation of Helen Wan's 2013 novel The Partner Track. Created by The Expanse writer Georgia Lee, Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, an idealistic and whip-smart young woman who is eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. “As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself,” reads the official character description. “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”
Get into the Holiday Spirit with the First Trailer for Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye'

Christmas came early because the first official Hawkeye trailer is here! Marvel Studios gifted us the trailer early this morning, after co-stars, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld teased its arrival on their socials. This meant that Marvel fans stayed up too late or woke up too early to ensure they didn’t miss a second of this Christmas adventure.
Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3

With the heavy holiday focus on yesterday's trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol' Shellhead's solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).
Marvel's What If…? gets a midseason trailer

As we await Wednesday’s sixth episode ‘What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?’ Marvel has shared a midseason trailer has been released for Marvel’s What If…? which teases what’s to come in the remaining episodes of the animated series; watch it here…. Marvel’s What If…? features the voice talents of Andy...
