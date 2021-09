Allison Tripp was 19 when her mom helped expose the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in 1998. Linda Tripp died of cancer in April 2020, so Allison hadn't been keeping up with the news of the FX series. But on Tuesday she watched her first-ever American Crime Story episode. “I have to say—and I’m only limited to the one episode that I’ve seen—but I do think Sarah did a good job,” Allison told Vanity Fair via Zoom. “Of course there were some inaccuracies I see as her daughter, but I think she did a good job relaying to the audience that my mother was about loyalty and integrity and doing what was right…. She captured a lot of my mom—just how smart and witty she was…. I had to laugh at a couple of lines because that’s how she got through the pain…the show did a good job digging deep to find out truly how she ticked.”

