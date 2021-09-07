CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The editor-in-chief of the daily newsletter Best Evidence, Sarah D. Bunting knows a thing or two about true crime. Her weekly column here on Primetimer is dedicated to all things true-crime TV. That Impeachment: American Crime Story is as good as it is is somewhat miraculous. Like the two earlier...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?. The second episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has arrived, and it marks Judith Light’s first appearance in the series. Susan Carpenter-McMillan (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is presented as Paula Jones’s (played by Light) spokesperson, catapulting Jones’s case into the public spotlight. This page has all of the information you need about Judith Light.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Norm Macdonald Roasts O.J. Simpson After ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict

The incredibly sad and shocking news came down Tuesday afternoon that Norm Macdonald died after a private, nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. “He was most proud of his comedy,” his friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise; it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Options Maisie Dobbs Series of Novels

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions has its eyes on a new scripted project based on the Maisie Dobbs series of novels, the former U.S. presidential candidate told the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday. The firm said it has acquired the film and TV rights to the series of 16 books, which has sold millions of copies worldwide, as its “inaugural fiction option.” Speaking at the Cambridge event along with her daughter via video link, Hillary Clinton unveiled the news. “One of our favorite books that Chelsea and I have shared over many years is a book about...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Andrew Cunanan
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Janet Reno
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Paula Jones
Canton Repository

'SNL' veteran and comedian Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer, his manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed to USA TODAY. He was 61 years old. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's friend and producing partner, told Deadline she was with him at the time of his...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Seth Meyers Investigates Whether Rudy Giuliani Was 'Drunk' During Rambling 9/11 Speech

Rudy Giuliani claims he was "definitely not drunk" when he gave a rambling speech at a 9/11 event this weekend, but Seth Meyers isn't buying it. Last night, the Late Night host took "A Closer Look" at the bizarre speech, during which Giuliani imitated Queen Elizabeth and denied that he spent time with her disgraced son, Prince Andrew. If the former NYC mayor really was sober, said Meyers, "He let everyone know in a way that's very uncharacteristic for drunk guys: giving a series of long, rambling answers in which he repeated himself and made no sense."
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Norm MacDonald, Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor, Dead At 61

Norm MacDonald Mourned By Famous Friends, Fans On Twitter: "The Pinnacle Of Bravery and Originality" Norm MacDonald, former Saturday Night Live update anchor, has died following a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61. MacDonald’s death was first confirmed to Deadline by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. According to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American Crime Story#Covid#Acs#Irl#Brit#Fx
Primetimer

Cops is being revived by Fox News' Fox Nation

The long-running police reality show that Paramount Network canceled in June 2020 after 32 seasons amid the George Floyd protests and the TV industry's reckoning over cop shows has found a new home. Fox News streaming service Fox Nation has picked up Cops for Season 33. Fox Nation will also air 15 episodes from Season 32. Cops will launch on Fox Nation on Oct. 1 with four episodes. As part of the launch, Fox Nation will offer a free one-year subscription to police and other first responders. Cops originally aired on Fox Nation sibling the Fox network from 1989 to 2013. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, "the Cops pickup is part of a larger slate of first responder-themed programming at Fox Nation. 911: On Scene applies the Cops formula to firefighters and paramedics; When Seconds Count will feature dramatic rescues caught on tape; Protect and Serve will highlight good deeds from police officers; and Answer The Call will profile the children of first responders that were killed in the 9/11 attacks. "Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base,” said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman in a statement. "We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Y: The Last Man is a bland and unremarkable adaptation

Y: The Last Man improves so much over the course of its first six episodes that its potential feels limitless: "If audiences can weather its apocalypse, the show might well become something special by the time rebuilding commences," says Judy Berman. She adds that it takes five to six episodes for Y to begin "to counterbalance all the necessary, if needlessly plodding, exposition and world-building with more stimulating explorations of character and themes both gender-related and not. As President, how do you allocate extremely limited resources in an ongoing emergency? Is it more important to bury the dead or to feed the living or to preserve the most crucial artifacts of human civilization or to investigate what actually happened to kill off all the XY creatures? What would it be like to start your day as a person of maximum privilege—a straight, white, American man with a congresswoman for a mother—and end it as the world’s smallest, most vulnerable minority? What would an XX-only Earth look like? Would a planet governed and populated solely by fish be any better off, in the immediate aftermath of a plague or in the long run, than one where bicycles hold almost all of the power?"
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Hilary Swank to play an Alaska-based journalist in an ABC drama pilot from Spotlight's Tom McCarthy

The two-time Oscar winner will also executive produce the potential series about a "star journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage," reports Deadline. "The Untitled Alaska Project, which is one of the most high-profile network drama development projects of the season, will be written, directed and exec produced by Tom McCarthy through his Slow Pony production company." McCarthy, who recently helmed Stillwater, directed and co-wrote the 2016 investigative journalism film Spotlight, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He also starred on the final season of The Wire as a morally challenged newspaper reporter for The Baltimore Sun.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Trevor Noah Needs His Audience Back

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Monday marked the official start of the season for two venerable TV franchises, The Daily Show and Jeopardy! — and both showed off new studios. The Jeopardy! studio is in its usual location in Culver City, Calif., but it has gotten new window treatments, which is funny because it’s windowless. Also, the entire stage was renamed in honor of the late Alex Trebek, which is simply lovely. Of course we now know that the makeover won't stop there. After this week they’ll be saying so long to the host, Mike Richards, who was fired after taping just five episodes of the new season.
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KTEN.com

'SNL' alum Norm Macdonald dead at 61

(CNN) -- Norm Macdonald, a comic who was beloved as anchor of "Saturday Night Live's" popular "Weekend Update" segments, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports, citing his manager. He was 61. Deadline was the first to report the news. Macdonald had been battling cancer for several years but kept his...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Seth Meyers Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald: 'He Was the Gold Standard'

Seth Meyers paid tribute to the late, great Norm Macdonald last night with a moving reflection on the "Weekend Update" legend's legacy. Meyers admitted that Macdonald wouldn't "want to hear anything sentimental" from his fellow comics, but that didn't stop him from sharing a few of the funnies things he "was lucky enough to hear Norm say" over the years, from an off-the-cuff joke about his young son to his favorite "Weekend Update" joke of all time.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Impeachment: American Crime Story Filmed?

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ the third installment of the FX anthology series ‘American Crime Story,’ centers around high-profile true crime cases and details the stories of the people at the center of it. This time around, the show follows the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, perhaps one of the most infamous cases in the country that went all the way to the White House. It is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book titled ‘A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.’
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy