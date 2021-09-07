Impeachment: American Crime Story

Y: The Last Man improves so much over the course of its first six episodes that its potential feels limitless: "If audiences can weather its apocalypse, the show might well become something special by the time rebuilding commences," says Judy Berman. She adds that it takes five to six episodes for Y to begin "to counterbalance all the necessary, if needlessly plodding, exposition and world-building with more stimulating explorations of character and themes both gender-related and not. As President, how do you allocate extremely limited resources in an ongoing emergency? Is it more important to bury the dead or to feed the living or to preserve the most crucial artifacts of human civilization or to investigate what actually happened to kill off all the XY creatures? What would it be like to start your day as a person of maximum privilege—a straight, white, American man with a congresswoman for a mother—and end it as the world’s smallest, most vulnerable minority? What would an XX-only Earth look like? Would a planet governed and populated solely by fish be any better off, in the immediate aftermath of a plague or in the long run, than one where bicycles hold almost all of the power?"

