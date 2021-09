Is The Republic of Sarah new tonight on The CW? If you’re coming into this piece interested in getting an answer, we’re happy to help out. We just wish, ultimately, that we could help out while also giving some better news than what we have. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, as last week turned out to be the season 1 finale. Unfortunately, it is also the series finale — there are no plans to continue the show moving forward, as the ratings just weren’t up to snuff.

