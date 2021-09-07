Consumer Group FACT Urges Floridians to Protect Themselves from “Voracious Timeshare Marketing Tactics”
Launches “Timeshare Nightmare” Public Awareness Campaign. On the eve of Labor Day weekend as consumers emerge from pandemic isolation, they are likely to encounter “voracious marketing tactics” from timeshare companies, warns a Florida consumer advocacy group. The Florida Alliance for Consumers and Taxpayers (FACT) launched an educational effort, “Timeshare Nightmare,” to alert consumers to the risks of high-pressure sales tactics and predatory contracts.martechseries.com
Comments / 0