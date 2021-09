CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s new military leaders are seeking to tighten their grip on power and are ordering the deposed president’s soldiers to join them. Col. Mamady Doumbouya also barred government officials from leaving the West African nation, ordering them to hand over their passports and government vehicles. Guinea’s governors also have been replaced by regional military commanders selected by the junta. It remains unclear how much support Doumbouya has in the larger military. Before seizing power on Sunday, he had directed the army’s special forces unit. The international community has called on the junta to immediately release Conde, the deposed president. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened economic sanctions if the demand is not met.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO