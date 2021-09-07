CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Myanmar's shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared a so-called ”state of emergency." A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Myanmar opposition calls for uprising against military regime

Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, has called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government’s acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared a so-called ”state of emergency”.
POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Shadow government in Myanmar declares “defensive war” against coup junta

The situation in Myanmar has become a bit more uncertain on Tuesday. The shadow government, which groups together the representatives of the resistance, has launched an official call for popular insurrection against the military junta that has been in charge of the country since the coup on February 1 and which put an end to the attempts to democratize the Southeast Asian country. In a speech delivered this Tuesday, the seventh day of the seventh month since the coup, Duwa Lashi La, the president of this civilian cabinet that groups the forces against the military government, has called for the mobilization of citizens from all over the country in what he has described as a “defensive war”.
WORLD
WDBO

Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

BANGKOK — (AP) — Fifteen to 20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces, a villager and reports by independent media said Friday. The fighting near Gangaw township in the northwestern Magway region started on Thursday,...
POLITICS
SFGate

Rights experts express regret over Myanmar uprising call

BANGKOK (AP) — Several prominent former U.N. human rights experts expressed regret Wednesday that a leading resistance organization in Myanmar has called for a nationwide armed uprising against the country's military government. The underground National Unity Government declared a “people's defensive war” on Tuesday to remove the military from power....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Ap#National Unity Government
wtaq.com

Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy to oppose military rule

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s National Unity Government, formed by opponents of military rule, unveiled a new strategy on Tuesday aimed at pressuring the junta, including through action by militias and ethnic forces and urging bureaucrats to leave government posts. The acting president of the National Unity Government, Duwa Lashi La, said...
WORLD
Derrick

Brazil's top court suspends vote on Indigenous land rights

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday requested additional time to review a controversial ruling that could loosen protections of Indigenous lands, which may in effect leave the decision to Congress. The top court is evaluating a ruling that invalidated a claim by some Indigenous...
POLITICS
wbfo.org

The Attica Uprising: The government coverup

In the years since, it has been called the Turkey Shoot. Fifty years ago, armed guards on the catwalks at Attica State Prison fired into the Attica Prison yard, ending an uprising that started four days earlier. Not only was the event considered a turning point on the way America...
ATTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Connecticut Post

Lebanese president wants to resume bailout talks with IMF

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s new government held its first meeting Monday with a call by the president to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund to help kick-start its recovery from one of the world's worst economic crises in more than a century. The 24-member Cabinet's most pressing mission over...
BUSINESS
Derrick

Yemen separatists declare emergency amid protests in south

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s southern separatists on Wednesday resorted to emergency measures in a bid to put down growing protests over dire living conditions in areas under their control. Aydarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, declared a state of emergency across Yemen's southern provinces, including...
PROTESTS
Derrick

US lawyers ask British courts to tell Prince Andrew of suit

LONDON (AP) — Attorneys representing a U.S. woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her have asked British courts to formally notify him about her lawsuit after a lawyer for the prince maintained this week that Andrew has not been properly notified of the “baseless” civil action. Britain’s High Court...
WORLD
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy