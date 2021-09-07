Platypuses are being reintroduced to the Royal National Park for the first time in 50 years
The curious sight of a duck-billed, semi-aquatic monotreme was once a common occurrence in the rivers of the Royal National Park on the traditional lands of the Dharawal. Sadly, platypuses have not been spotted in the area since the 1970s, but this is about to change. Keep an eye out for these web-footed friends on your future hikes – an initial group of 10 platypuses (a mixture of males and females) will be released into the National Park in the first half of 2022.www.timeout.com
