Twins announce 2022 Spring Training home schedule
The Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2022 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 32nd at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County. The Twins 2022 spring schedule features 33 total games (17 home, 16 road), with the home opener set for Friday, February 25, an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota. The Twins’ Grapefruit League opener is set for the following day, Saturday, February 26 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.www.flguide.com
