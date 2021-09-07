CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Twins announce 2022 Spring Training home schedule

flguide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2022 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 32nd at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County. The Twins 2022 spring schedule features 33 total games (17 home, 16 road), with the home opener set for Friday, February 25, an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota. The Twins’ Grapefruit League opener is set for the following day, Saturday, February 26 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

www.flguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey: Umps are ‘afraid’ to call strikes at Yankee Stadium

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey was not thrilled with the performance of the umpiring crew during Monday’s game against the New York Yankees. The Minnesota Twins, who were coming off a series loss to the rival Kansas City Royals, traveled to the Bronx on Monday afternoon to play a makeup game against the New York Yankees. After the Twins carried a 5-0 lead earlier in the game, the Yankees left the field on a walk-off 6-5 victory.
MLB
Lynchburg News and Advance

Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

Kansas City Royals (64-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -134, Royals +114; over/under is 9...
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: 2011 Twins and 2021 Twins are One and the Same

The 2021 Minnesota Twins have seen their hopes of contention evaporate, and the back-to-back division championships feel like a decade ago. Unfortunately, the Twins team from a decade ago feels all too similar to this one. Let’s look back to March 2011. Minnesota sports fans had just gone through a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lee County, FL
Sports
County
Lee County, FL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview and pitching matchups

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here is a preview of the series between the Twins and Indians. Where: Target Field, Tuesday and Wednesday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes will carry Tuesday’s doubleheader Game 1 and Wednesday night’s game. FS1 will carry Tuesday’s doubleheader Game 2. Tuesday’s second game and Wednesday’s game will air on WMMS 100.7 FM, while WTAM 1100 AM and the Indians Radio Network will air the entire series.
MLB
ESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday

Today's slate is ugly for pitching. Two-thirds of the pitchers project as league average or worse. Nine of them project for a context-neutral ERA of 5.00 or worse in THE BAT. Six games have temperatures over 80 degrees. We also have a double-header on the board, so we will not lack for hitting options.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit League#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#Braves#The New York Yankees#The Chicago White Sox
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan 'fine' after being hit by line drive as Twins split with Cleveland

Joe Ryan didn't even bother to try to scoop up the ball and make the out at first. Nor did he pause in his stomp toward the dugout. The Twins rookie starter Tuesday afternoon left no question about whether he could continue the game, beelining straight for the tunnel back to the clubhouse, tossing his glove down in frustration on his way.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
NJ.com

How Yankees reacted to Gary Sanchez’s tone-setting, epic foolishness

NEW YORK — The Mets television broadcasters were hammering Gary Sanchez on air Friday night, and the Yankees catcher definitely deserved every bit of the first inning verbal abuse. His decision to just stand there at the plate after catching left fielder Joey Gallo’s perfect throw and let baserunner Jonathan...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy