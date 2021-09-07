CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ms Banks announces new mixtape ‘Bank Statement with single ‘Go Low’

By Will Richards
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs Banks has announced details of a new mixtape called ‘Bank Statement’ – watch the video for its first single ‘Go Low’ below. The new mixtape is set to drop on October 22, and is Ms Banks’ first new solo music since the release of her 2020 single ‘Novikov’. Speaking...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ms Banks Comes Through With "Go Low"

It's been roughly two years since Ms. Banks dropped off her last project, The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2. Fans have been waiting for a follow-up and soon, they will be treated to a new project from Ms. Banks. The rapper recently announced her forthcoming project, Bank Statement which is due out next month.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Headie One announces new mixtape ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’

Headie One has announced he’ll release a new mixtape titled ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’ next month. The latest project from the drill rapper is set to arrive on October 1, with Headie announcing the mixtape and sharing its cover art on Instagram with few other details surrounding its release.
MUSIC
NME

Meek Mill announces fifth studio album ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill has announced details of his fifth studio album, called ‘Expensive Pain’ – his first album in three years. The rapper’s last full-length release came in the form of 2018’s ‘Championships’, although since then he has shared the 2020 EP ‘Quarantine Pack’, as well as a series of freestyles and singles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Stefflon Don
NME

BTS announce new online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

K-pop sensations BTS have announced a new online concert called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’. The group made the surprise announcement earlier today (September 15) across their social media channels, including with a poster on Twitter and a spoken announcement on YouTube. “We are going to meet ARMY through online streaming,” the group said in the clip.
THEATER & DANCE
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Bank Statement#Notting Hill Carnival#Kda
radionowindy.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
BROOKLYN, IN
Billboard

Kid Cudi Wants to Help Lil Nas X Destroy the 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Kid Cudi is extending himself to Lil Nas X. For Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, published on Wednesday (Sept. 15), Cudi wrote about Lil Nas X and declared his support for the "Industry Baby" artist after the 22-year-old tweeted that Black male rappers aren't interested in working with him.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Rick Ross Gifts Son Wingstop Franchise for 16th Birthday

Rick Ross is known for his boss moves. Earlier this year, Ross’ 235 acre Atlanta estate was the Coming to America sequel stage. Over the year, his investment portfolio has grown with several fast-food chains (Checkers and Wing Stop) in addition to real estate. He says he got his real estate knowledge from his mother, work invested while working as a nurse.
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts had a “modest” funeral, says former tour manager

The Rolling Stones‘ Charlie Watts was laid to rest during a “modest” funeral in Devon last month, his former tour manager has revealed. Watts died last month (August 24) at the age of 80. The drummer had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure in the weeks before his death, which had caused him to pull out of the Stones’ upcoming US tour.
MUSIC
Vulture

Ashanti Beat Fat Joe and Ja Rule at Their Own Verzuz

Verzuz staged another very New York battle last night, pitting turn-of-the-century city icons Fat Joe and Ja Rule against each other in the heart of the city, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The longtime friends traded hits, boasts, and barbs — yes, including many an attack on Ja Rule over Fyre Festival. And the battle also featured a number of guests, from rappers Remy Ma and Nelly (who turned heads for performing his own hit “Hot in Here,” and who, need we remind, is an alleged rapist) to writer-producer Dre (of Cool & Dre) to Ashanti, who nearly stole the whole damn show for a few songs. The R&B superstar returned after her long-delayed battle against Keyshia Cole to perform with both Joe and Ja, guesting on both Ja Rule’s “Mesmerize” and Fat Joe’s “What’s Love,” also alongside Ja. (Joe gifted Ashanti, along with Remy Ma, a Hermès handbag after her appearance, which we’d say is a pretty fair payment for multiple songs of stunning live vocals.) The performance ended in a fittingly New York moment, with Joe and Ja coming together to perform their song “New York” alongside Jadakiss, who’d already stolen the show a few weeks before, leading the Lox in their own New York standoff against Dipset. Not that Joe and Ja were looking to declare winners, anyway. “I love this n- - - - like my brother,” Ja Rule said of Joe at the end of the battle. That’s love, we’d say.
MUSIC
coast1045.com

Dua Lipa announces North American ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour set for 2022

Dua Lipa announced she will hit the road for a North American tour in support of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia,’ starting in 2022. The tour will begin Feb. 9 at the FTX Arena in Miami before wrapping up on April 1 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at Lipa’s concerts in Denver, Tulsa, Okla., and Phoenix, as Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï joining Lipa as special guest performers.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3' Show Will Feature Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin & More Performers

Rihanna may not have plans to release a new album in the immediate future, but her lingerie brand -- Savage x Fenty -- continues to put out new styles every season. As such, Rih is gearing up to drop the third installment of her Savage x Fenty fashion show, and announced via Instagram the star-studded list of performers and models set to appear on Monday (Sept. 13).
CELEBRITIES
983thecoast.com

Dua Lipa “Levitates” her way to a new 'Billboard' chart record

Dua Lipa‘s hit “Levitating” is living up to its name by hovering in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record number of weeks. Specifically, it’s just passed its 34th week in the top 10 of the chart. That’s the longest stay there ever for a song by a woman. The record was previously held by rapper Cardi B as part of her smash collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” which lasted 33 weeks in the top 10.
MUSIC
NME

Kehlani announces details of new album ‘Blue Water Road’

Kehlani has announced details of her third album, ‘Blue Water Road’, which will be released this winter. The singer confirmed the new record in a tweet where she also shared a trailer for the album, which will follow 2020’s ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’. “Welcome to my world,” she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy