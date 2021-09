Saul Niguez has admitted that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa played a key role in his decision to move to Stamford Bridge in the 2021 summer transfer window. Kepa and Niguez have been teammates at the Spanish national team for four years now but their association goes back to younger days in Spain soccer. Niguez, who has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 campaign from Atletico Madrid, has said that Kepa's presence in Stamford Bridge will further help him settle down at a new place.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO