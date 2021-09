Hi. I have multiple disks that are reporting as critical (5) on a very old HP9000 server running HP-UX 10.20. This includes the boot disks that are mirrored. I also have non-boot mirrored disks that are failing as well as a failed disk which was not mirrored. HP-UX 10.20 is not my area so I was hoping someone could help advise on the recovery process. The server has no console so booting so single user mode might be a problem. My initial concerns are obviously the boot disk. The primary disk is in a much worse state than the mirror and is showing DD errors. I have managed to source replacement disks.

