Shelby, NE

Huskies fall into hole against Jags

By Nate Tenopir
Columbus Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge scored the first 38 points of the game and held Shelby-Rising City to just over 100 total yards in a 46-13 Jaguar win in Shelby on Friday. Levi Belina and Gavin Nelson combined for all five first half touchdowns and Howells-Dodge extended its scoreless streak to six quarters. SRC ended a streak of nearly 80 minutes without allowing a point when Hunter White scored on a 6-yard run with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

