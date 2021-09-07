Chris Masse on football: Sock’s Tyler Gee has adjusted well to playing quarterback

Tyler Gee spent the previous four years preparing for a position he never played. Now all that hard work is paying off. The Loyalsock sophomore long has shown quarterback skills and kept waiting for that opportunity to lead the offense. But his dynamic skill set made him an ideal fit for the backfield during junior high. And with Chase Cavanaugh, a three-time 1,000-yard passer, at quarterback last year, Gee was used as a slot receiver.