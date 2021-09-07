CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park Senior Organization aims to 'make life easier' for older adults | The Golden Bridge Network

By Katherine F. Lowry
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teller Senior Coalition, or TSC, celebrated its 25th birthday on Aug. 15. For 25 years, our focus has been on ensuring older adults (age 60 and over) to live with independence and dignity and remain in their homes as long as possible. In 2020, we provided services to 1,002 seniors/residents and will exceed that number in 2021. Our goal is to ensure older adults in Teller County know we provide significant help to them as they move through the aging process. We make life easier for seniors with all of the services and guidance we provide.

