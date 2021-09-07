Kegler’s Korner: Brownawell’s 640 earns high female series honors this week

Although not all leagues have started yet, another bowling season is upon us and the following high scores from the first two weeks of bowling are noted. Brenda Brownawell’s 640 in the Wednesday Ladies League took high female series honors for the week, while the men’s top series was a 790 tie between Chuck Marquette in the Sunday Nite Social League and Shawn Pepperman in the Thursday Night Mixed League. Pepperman shot a 300 game in his high series to nose out two 299 games, one by Markus Budda in the same league and one by Erik Springer in the Andy Tressler Memorial, who also fired a 279 on the difficult sport shot in the Three Man Major.