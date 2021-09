The most obvious and likely important improvement from week-one to -two was on the front line. North Carolina State was a real test of not just MSU muscle but recognition and teamwork. Sure there are more athletic defenses coming up in SEC season but that was an experienced unit with coaching and some tricks. For the most part Bulldogs held their ground in protection, cutting sacks by two-thirds and pressures maybe more so. There were stretches that the ground game showed promise, something to discuss next. Pre-snap penalties were down as well and one ought have been called on the defender anyway. Charles Cross is SEC lineman of the week but most of the group played at a high enough level to applaud. Now, if they can make comparable progress from month-one to -two we’ve got something good going.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO