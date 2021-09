SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County man has been indicted on charges of arson and use of a weapon of mass destruction. Law enforcement responded to a structural fire on May 30 on Old Salts Road in Somerset and found gallon jugs of gasoline throughout a mobile home. Law enforcement said there were also gallon jugs of gasoline on the floor, a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO