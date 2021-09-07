CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An A$AP Rocky x Prada x adidas Forum Low Collab Could Be On the Way

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we wait for A$AP Rocky to drop his collaboration with Vans, the rapper took to Instagram to tease a team-up with Prada and adidas with the caption: “PRA-DI-DAS?”. Details have not been confirmed by either party yet, but it seems like the trio has reworked adidas Originals’ Forum Low sneaker. Modeling the upcoming pair, Rocky is seen in a sleek Prada suit in the first two images. We then get a closer look at the footwear style’s design in the final two shots. Arriving in an all-white colorway, the silhouette comes with Prada-branded tongues and pouches that can be found on top of the lacing system.

AceShowbiz

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair. AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

A Look Back at Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits

No red carpet look is ever too extra for pop culture’s baddest gal Rihanna. Year after year, the singer and style icon has continued to bring her A game to the Met Gala, stealing the spotlight as soon as she shows up at the star-studded banquet. This year was no exception. Arriving fashionably late to the soirée with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna shut down the 2021 Met Ball carpet in the coziest of haute couture looks. Serving up a different kind of nighttime glamour, she wore a voluminous, comforter-like black coat — Look 53 from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 Couture collection by Demna Gvasalia — with a knit cap and jewelry from Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI. Matching with Rih, Rocky wrapped himself in a giant, colorful quilt by ERL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Kid Cudi Debuts Stunning Ben Baller and KAWS Chain Valued at $1.6 Million at 2021 Met Gala

Kid Cudi debuted a stunning new chain created in collaboration with Ben Baller and KAWS at the 2021 Met Gala. Cudi paired the chain with an outfit from Louis Vuitton. Both Ben Baller/Ben Yang and KAWS/Brian Donnelly took to social media to give a more detailed look at the new diamond and 18K gold piece that they created for Cudi. The piece features a working backpack compartment that Cudi is apparently planning to use for emergency weed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Massive Black Dress & Arrives Fashionably Late With A$AP Rocky At Met Gala

The Queen of the Met Gala finally showed up! Rihanna left us speechless in a huge black dress that looked like a parka at the 2021 costume event. Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be the same without Rihanna, and her look is another one for the history books. After everyone had walked the Met Gala carpet, Rihanna finally showed her face. She revealed her Met Gala look: a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with jewel embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Her soft and sultry eye makeup and dark red lip made her Met Gala look pop. She walked the carpet with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Offer to Collab After Fan Mentions No Black Male Artists Are on 'Montero'

Is a Lil Nas X and Kid Cudi collab really on the way?. On Wednesday (Sept. 1), the 22-year-old rapper revealed the star-studded track list for his highly anticipated debut album Montero, which will feature collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus. When one Twitter user called out the lack of Black male guest artists, LNX responded in his defense on Twitter, "Maybe a lot of them just don't wanna work with me."
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

G-Dragon Teases PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 Collab

Following early rumors, we now have a first look at G-Dragon‘s upcoming collaboration with. Taking to Instagram, the K-pop superstar offered a series of teasers for the “PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1“, potentially revealing a release date. The shoe comes in a “Triple White” colorway and expresses a wingtip-like design. Standout design points include perforated overlays, midfoot Swooshes, flipped tongues covers, “PEACEMINUSONE” branding and embroidered daisy motifs at the rear. Finishing up the design of the collaboration are matching welted sole units marked with daisy treads and “PEACEMINUSONE” markings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

ASAP Rocky Just Gave the World a First Look at Prada’s New Adidas Collab Sneakers

Prada and Adidas have a new collaboration coming, and a first look at the shoe has just been teased on social media. ASAP Rocky shared a new set of photos via Instagram yesterday and seen on his feet is an unreleased Prada x Adidas Forum Low collab. The Harlem rapper did not go into further detail talking about the collab but did caption the series of photos with “PRA-DI-DAS?” The images from Rocky show that the Prada x Adidas Forum Low will don a clean white color scheme featuring a premium leather upper with a small pouch attached to the shoelaces. Subtle Prada branding appears at the top...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Frank Ocean, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and More Appear at Met Gala 2021

Fashion’s biggest night is back. The Met Gala returned after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally reserved for the first Monday in May, this year’s event is being held in September and features a theme of “American Independence,” which was inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Kasina Covers Their adidas Forum Low Collaboration In Purple And Gold

Korean boutique Kasina was something of a powerhouse last year, presenting a duo of Dunk Lows that may just be one of the silhouette’s best. For 2021, they’re utilizing this momentum, switching back over to the Three Stripes to craft their own take on the beloved adidas Forum Low. At...
APPAREL
Hypebae

A Jacquemus x Nike Collaboration Might Be On the Way

Earlier today, Jacquemus unveiled a series of summery campaign images shot in Hawaii for its Winter 2021 “LA MONTAGNE” collection. Titled “Family Love,” the visuals showcased not only the French label’s popular knit cardigans and dresses, but also a potential footwear collaboration with Nike. Although nothing has been confirmed at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Prada Collab Collection

Frank Ocean’s Homer has unveiled a new collection with Prada. Now available at the Homer store in New York and on Signal at 212-410-3300, the link-up sees Homer reimagining three pieces from Prada in four colors. Featured are the Anorak, the Backpack, and the Belt Bag. The collection, made in Italy by Prada, also features internal co-branded tags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

43einhalb x adidas Originals ZX 10.000: Official Images & Info

What We’re Saying: German footwear retailer 43einhalb has been blessed with the chance to collaborate on adidas Originals’ ZX 10.000. For this project, 43einhalb co-founders Oliver Baumgart and Mischa Krewer have taken inspiration from friendships and journeys in the great outdoors with those closest to you. The release of the...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Rosalía and Evan Mock Are the First to Wear Frank Ocean’s Homer x Prada Collab

When Frank Ocean announced the debut of his luxury brand Homer last month, it was one of those rare moments of pop culture alchemy that just felt right. And thankfully, given Ocean’s reputation as one of the music world’s most stylish and innovative dressers, his first collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves—as well as the accompanying catalog designed by Tracy Ma and lavishly illustrated with original photographs by Tyrone Lebon—did not disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Lisa Drops Merch for Solo Album, 'LALISA'

After numerous teasers, BLACKPINK‘s Lisa finally dropped her debut solo project titled LALISA with a powerful music video. Celebrating the release, the Thai K-pop star has launched a collection of branded merch for her fans, also known as BLINKs. Taking inspiration from her eponymous album, the range is comprised of...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Twitter Is Comparing ASAP Rocky's Met Gala Look To Cap'n Crunch

Fans of fashion all tuned in and logged on to social media to view and comment on the best and worst Met Gala looks on September 13 (via Vogue). The theme this year reflected the upcoming exhibition on September 18, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." While the many actors, athletes, and musicians in attendance portrayed their own interpretation of the theme, often sending a message to onlookers, one Met Gala look took an odd turn.
BEAUTY & FASHION

