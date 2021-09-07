An A$AP Rocky x Prada x adidas Forum Low Collab Could Be On the Way

While we wait for A$AP Rocky to drop his collaboration with Vans, the rapper took to Instagram to tease a team-up with Prada and adidas with the caption: “PRA-DI-DAS?”. Details have not been confirmed by either party yet, but it seems like the trio has reworked adidas Originals’ Forum Low sneaker. Modeling the upcoming pair, Rocky is seen in a sleek Prada suit in the first two images. We then get a closer look at the footwear style’s design in the final two shots. Arriving in an all-white colorway, the silhouette comes with Prada-branded tongues and pouches that can be found on top of the lacing system.