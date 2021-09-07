CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gogebic County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Gogebic and northwestern Ontonagon Counties through 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ At 257 AM EDT/157 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 32 miles northwest of Silver City to 21 miles east of Madeline Island to Marango. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ironwood, Ontonagon, Bessemer, Wakefield, Hurley, Bergland, Northern Lake Gogebic, Silver City, Thomaston, Little Girls Point, Van Buskirk, Copper Peak, Lake of the Clouds, Clark Lake, White Pine, Ironwood Airport, Mirror Lake, Black River Harbor, Merriweather and Chaney Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, MI
City
White Pine, MI
County
Ontonagon County, MI
City
Merriweather, MI
City
Ontonagon, MI
County
Gogebic County, MI
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler#Little Girls Point#Copper Peak
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy