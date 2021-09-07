Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Gogebic and northwestern Ontonagon Counties through 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ At 257 AM EDT/157 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 32 miles northwest of Silver City to 21 miles east of Madeline Island to Marango. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ironwood, Ontonagon, Bessemer, Wakefield, Hurley, Bergland, Northern Lake Gogebic, Silver City, Thomaston, Little Girls Point, Van Buskirk, Copper Peak, Lake of the Clouds, Clark Lake, White Pine, Ironwood Airport, Mirror Lake, Black River Harbor, Merriweather and Chaney Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH