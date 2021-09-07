CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Colonial-era royal carriage stirs up modern backlash in Netherlands

By Nina Siegal New York Times,
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM — In 1896, the city of Amsterdam decided to build Queen Wilhelmina a very special gift: a carriage covered in gold. The “Golden Coach” was designed to represent the entire kingdom and its resources, with leather from Brabant, cushions filled with flax from Zeeland, and teak from the Dutch colony of Java.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 8

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

Fox-style news network rides wave of discontent in France

PARIS — It’s the news network that claims it tells viewers what the “woke” mainstream media won’t. It says it fights for endangered freedom of expression, even as it has been fined by the government’s broadcast regulator for inciting racial hatred. It is CNews — which in four short years...
EUROPE
routesonline.com

France imposes stricter rules on passengers arriving from Israel, the US

The move follows the European Council's Aug. 30 recommendation to remove several countries from the 'safe' travel list. France has placed Israel and the US on its "orange list" for travel as of Sept. 12, meaning arrivals from those countries who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to demonstrate they are traveling for essential reasons and also quarantine for seven days.
WORLD
Boston Globe

‘Not a flag to wave’: Pope criticizes political use of Christianity

ROME — Pope Francis on Tuesday rejected in stark terms the use of the cross as a political tool, an apparent swipe at nationalist forces in Europe and beyond that have used the imagery of Christianity for personal gain. “Let us not reduce the cross to an object of devotion,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Willem Alexander
SkySports

Erling Haaland and Memphis Depay hat-tricks inspire Norway and Netherlands - World Cup Qualifiers European round-up

Erling Haaland and Memphis Depay scored hat-tricks as Norway and the Netherlands cruised to handsome World Cup qualifying victories on Tuesday. Haaland starred as Norway thrashed minnows Gibraltar, netting three times in Olso, with Kristian Thorstvedt and Alexander Sørloth completing the 5-1 rout. In Amsterdam, Memphis stole the show as...
SOCCER
dornob.com

A Renaissance-Era Apartment in France Gets a Curvy Modern Renovation

In the French city of Lyon, one of Europe’s most extensive Renaissance neighborhoods has retained its Old World character, its cobblestone streets and weathered archways still looking much as they did when they were first built in the 15th and 16th centuries. Once home to wealthy banker-merchants, political leaders, silk weavers, and traders, the Vieux-Lyon has been an urban district for over 2,000 years, and it contains a wealth of classical, Gothic, and Romanesque architecture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Birmingham Star

EU Integration Tops Agenda Of Merkel's Farewell Trip To Balkans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues a farewell trip to the Balkans with a stop on September 14 in Tirana, where she is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the leaders of four other Western Balkan states that strive for membership in the European Union. Merkel, whose mandate...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Amsterdam#Royal House#Backlash#Dutch#Java#Africans#Southeast Asians#East Indies#Confederate#The Golden Coach#The Dutch Parliament#The Forum For Democracy#Crane#The Amsterdam Museum#Indian
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
underthebutton.com

Five Guys Replacing Beijing Is Just Modern Day Colonialism

After an unprecedented 32-year-long reign in the Spruce Street region, the kingdom of Beijing Restaurant has fallen to a quintet of fair-skinned barbarians. The conquistadores, allegedly called “Five Guys,” just overthrew the Asian establishment in a culinary coup d’état, leaving the cultured folk of University City seeking refuge. Guy #5,...
RESTAURANTS
AFP

Colonial-era architectural heritage at risk in Tunis

In the centre of Tunisia's capital, dilapidated colonial-era art deco and art nouveau buildings face demolition as heritage preservation falls prey to a lack of planning and eager developers. Imed Tahenti is the only remaining tenant of a building surrounded by Haussmann-style architecture just a stone's throw from Tunis' main thoroughfare. Since 1956, his family has rented the ground floor apartment, an art deco gem featuring high ceilings, artisanal tiling and winding staircases. Tahenti is the last resident to have resisted the pressure to leave.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
Nature.com

Extreme rainfall deficits were not the cause of recurring colonial era famines of southern Indian semi-arid regions

Using information contained in the eighteenth to twentieth century British administrative documents, preserved in the National Archives of India (NAI), we present a 218-year (1729–1947 AD) record of socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts (famines) associated with ‘rain failures’ that affected the semi-arid regions (SARs) of southern India. By mapping the southern Indian famine record onto long-term spatiotemporal measures of regional rainfall variability, we demonstrate that the SARs of southern India repeatedly experienced famines when annual rainfall reduced by ~ one standard deviation (1 SD), or more, from long-term averages. In other words, ‘rain failures’ listed in the colonial documents as causes of extreme socioeconomic disruptions, food shortages and human distress (famines) in the southern Indian SARs were fluctuations in precipitation well within the normal range of regional rainfall variability and not extreme rainfall deficits (≥ 3 SD). Our study demonstrates that extreme climate events were not necessary conditions for extreme socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts rendered by the colonial era famines in peninsular India. Based on our findings, we suggest that climate change risk assessement should consider the potential impacts of more frequent low-level anomalies (e.g. 1 SD) in drought prone semi-arid regions.
ENVIRONMENT
kcrw.com

Stirring up controversy in a paella pan

Paella is precious in Valencia, Spain. Food writer Matt Goulding asserts that you can find the entire history of Spain within the perimeter of the paella pan. The key to the dish is the rice and saffron. Goulding explains the ideal rice varieties behind the dish and how it was conceived in the orange fields of Valencia, using ingredients available and cooked over a fire in a flat, open pan. His book “Grape, Olive, Pig” focuses on the food culture of Spain.
FOOD & DRINKS
kdal610.com

Britain’s Frost says EU must move on Northern Irish deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost on Monday said that the European Union must move in negotiations over the trading arrangements in Northern Ireland or Britain may unilaterally suspend the so-called “protocol”. Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy