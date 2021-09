Haire: Mazda3 Turbo sedan, Mazda MX-5

Mazda has been riding a wave of success in 2021: not only was it named the best car brand of 2021 but it has also been developing some exciting new models such as the Mazda CX-5. Despite rumors of a rotary revival, the brand has refrained from dwelling on its legendary past, but in a surprising turn of events, has decided to revive the iconic Spirit name. 'Spirit' featured on some of Mazda's most-loved rotary performance cars, including the very last RX-8 Spirit R. But, the revival doesn't accompany a new sports car as, for now at least, the name will stay in the JDM market and will be confined to Mazda's more pedestrian offerings. These include the Mazda 3 and CX-30 crossover.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO