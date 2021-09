Buxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the loss to the Yankees on Monday. The outfielder launched a homer off of Luis Gil in the third inning and then notched a single in the fifth. It was his third consecutive multi-hit game and his fifth in his last eight contests. Buxton has gone deep four times in seven games, raising his season total to 14.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO