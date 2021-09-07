CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Who owns the mandate?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was intrigued by a new report from the IMF entitled: The Impact of Fintech on Central Bank Governance (you can download it for free). Central bank governance is a concept composed of four constitutive and interrelated components: a central bank’s (i) mandate, comprising its objectives (the “why”), functions (the “what”), and powers (the “how”); (ii) decision-making structures; (iii) autonomy; and (iv) transparency and accountability. The underlying idea is that the mandate shapes the three other components, which, in turn, interact with each other.

