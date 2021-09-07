Who owns the mandate?

One of the things over-looked by many is how banks invest in the Finverse. According to Toptal’s data, 63% of banks invest in startups or set up accelerators, and many are instrumental in FinTech companies’ operations, fund raising and IPOs. Bear in mind that start-ups need bank accounts too, which creates a multi-dependency in the Finverse between those trying to disrupt banks whilst relying on banks. They rely on banks for their funding, ability to move across borders, relationships with investors and more. It’s a weird parent-child thing (my constant metaphor). You spend years raising, nurturing, mentoring, supporting, investing and building your child. Then they turn around and say I hate you, and disappear. Well, some do anyway.

