CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea 'ready to move for 21-year-old France star Aurelien Tchouameni next summer' after opting to let midfield target develop at Monaco for another season

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea could move for promising 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next summer. The Blues had the Frenchman on their transfer shortlist but felt he could flourish with another season in Ligue 1. According to the Athletic, Tchouameni is held in high regard by club chiefs at Stamford Bridge and he...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea watching Monaco midfielder Tchouameni; Man Utd also keen

Chelsea are actively scouting Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this season. The Athletic says Tchouameni is held in high regard by club chiefs at Stamford Bridge and he will reemerge as an option next summer. Thomas Tuchel opted to bring in Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day, initially...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Paul Pogba Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has offered his assessment of Chelsea target Aurelien Tchouameni. Chelsea are believed to be interested in the France and Monaco midfielder and could make a move for the youngster next summer. The Blues were interested in the 21-year-old this transfer window but want to see...
UEFA
The US Sun

Paul Pogba hails Man Utd transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni and wishes he could ‘always’ play with Monaco starlet

PAUL POGBA wants to "always" play with Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni after the "extraordinary" Monaco starlet shone alongside him in France's midfield. Chelsea and United were linked with 21-year-old Tchouameni last month before he won his first three full caps in the current international break. And Pogba raved about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba heaps praise on 'extraordinary' Aurelien Tchouameni and hopes to 'always' play alongside the 21-year-old Manchester United target for France

Paul Pogba has given his seal of approval to Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni, hailing his 'extraordinary' talent. Tchouameni has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs after starring for Ligue 1 side Monaco after joining them from Bordeaux for £16million in January 2020. He was closely linked with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Chelsea star Jorginho tips Milan midfielder Tonali to be his Azzurri heir

Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho has backed Sandro Tonali of AC Milan to be his long-term replacement in the national team. UEFA Men’s Player of the Year winner Jorginho encountered a sublime 2020-21 season, where he won the golden double – the Champions League with Chelsea and the EURO 2020 finals with Italy. The Italian central midfielder has given his verdict on who he feels will take on the mantle after him and be his heir on the national stage.
UEFA
Yardbarker

PSG to sign Arsenal target for free next summer

Arsenal will have to see off competition from PSG if they are serious about signing Franck Kessie next summer. The Ivorian has been on their radar for some time now and he has entered the last year of his AC Milan contract. The Italian club wants to keep him beyond...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#France#Atletico Madrid#Frenchman#Athletic#Tchouameni
chatsports.com

Saul Niguez will wear the No 17 shirt for Chelsea this season as midfielder gives his first interview since his deadline-day loan move from Atletico Madrid, revealing he's always wanted to play in the Premier League

Saul Niguez is Chelsea's new No 17, following in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah, who previously wore that number. The midfielder's loan move from Atletico Madrid to the Blues went down to the wire on transfer deadline day, with the deal almost collapsing at 11.57pm. The club have the option to make the move permanent for £34million at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kante withdraws from France squad

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has withdrawn from France's squad. Kante aggravated a long-term ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool, though reported to Clarefontaine on Monday. However after assessment, Kante has now been released from the France squad. He is now returning to London. Kante is expected to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Onana: Ajax ready to allow Inter Milan target to leave for free next summer

The Cameroon goalkeeper could not secure a move in the just-concluded window and he rejected an offer to continue his career at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Ajax director of football, Marc Overmars said they are ready to release Andre Onana for free in July 2022 if no decent transfer offer is submitted in the winter transfer window.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

Former France, Paris Saint-Germain soccer star dies after 39 years in a coma

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73. In a poignant tribute on Monday, PSG called him the club's "glorious elder." "His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Declan Rice 'committed to West Ham but expects this season to be his last at the London Stadium' after the England midfielder saw his hopes of a move this summer dashed by his £100m price tag

Declan Rice is focused on this season with West Ham United, although he fully expects to move next summer, according to 90min.com. The 22-year-old midfielder was unhappy with the Hammers slapping a £100million price tag on him this summer. However Rice would be open to signing a new deal on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

United Still Have Erling Haaland As Top Transfer Target Next Summer

Erling Haaland remains the priority transfer target for Manchester United next summer despite their acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Haaland, who can trigger a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract at the end of this season that is reportedly set at €75 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

26-year-old attacking star claims Tottenham made an offer for him in the summer transfer window

Sardar Azmoun reveals Tottenham offer during the transfer window. According to Soccer RU (h/t Football.london), Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun went on to reveal that Tottenham sent an offer for him in the summer transfer window. He claimed that he received several offers from clubs such as Lyon, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Spurs as well. However, he did not want to move and rejected the offers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'have put Declan Rice on shortlist for next summer' with club aware of fans' desire to see a midfield signing... but would need West Ham to lower their £100m valuation for 22-year-old star

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in bringing Declan Rice to Old Trafford next summer, after they opted not to boost their midfield options. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had a busy transfer window, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all signed for the club with United addressing gaps in their squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Chelsea target Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly

It’s no secret that Chelsea are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly. But who isn’t?. The reports in England suggested that Chelsea are targeting Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. The Senegal international was signed by Napoli in July 2014 from Genk for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy