Chelsea 'ready to move for 21-year-old France star Aurelien Tchouameni next summer' after opting to let midfield target develop at Monaco for another season

Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho has backed Sandro Tonali of AC Milan to be his long-term replacement in the national team. UEFA Men’s Player of the Year winner Jorginho encountered a sublime 2020-21 season, where he won the golden double – the Champions League with Chelsea and the EURO 2020 finals with Italy. The Italian central midfielder has given his verdict on who he feels will take on the mantle after him and be his heir on the national stage.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO