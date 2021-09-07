Prep volleyball: Maahs sets WD program history with 2,000 career assists

Maddy Maahs prefers to pass the credit to her teammates when it comes to accolades. But in an instance like this, Western Dubuque’s senior setter deserves her just due. During a sweep of Dubuque Wahlert on Aug. 31, Maahs surpassed 2,000 career assists in a Bobcats uniform, adding to the program record she already set at the end of last season. Following the Bobcats’ run to the semifinals of the Shirley Ryan Invitational in Mount Vernon on Saturday, Maahs sits at 2,119 assists in her career with most of her senior campaign left in front of her.