aires mateus brings the beach to a baroque palazzo during design variations 2021

Our favourite fashion designers’ furniture and home lines will revolutionise your interiors one curated candle at a time. Now just as coveted as their runway pieces, Gucci Décor is the must-have home accessory for those in-the-know. The collection features furniture along with decorative pieces to be placed in and around all your favourite spaces. Developed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci décor collection is made entirely in Italy. New to the 2021 collection is the decorative coloured table-ware, which are made from high-quality porcelain by the famous Florentine firm of Ginori 1735. Shop now.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO