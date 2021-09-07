aires mateus brings the beach to a baroque palazzo during design variations 2021
during this year's milan design week, the main courtyard of palazzo litta hosts 'a beach in the baroque', an installation designed by portuguese studio aires mateus as a place of encounter, joy and reunion. part of the design variations 2021 event, curated by moscapartners, the temporary, site-specific work contrasts with the permanence of the cortile d'onore and the palazzo, while its bright colours clash with the sobriety of the architectural materials. the central element of the installation is a red and white striped beach cabin, accompanied by a fully functioning cart that serves ice cream to visitors passing by.
