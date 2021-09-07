CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
aires mateus brings the beach to a baroque palazzo during design variations 2021

designboom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA place of joy and reunion during milan design week. during this year’s milan design week, the main courtyard of palazzo litta hosts ‘a beach in the baroque’, an installation designed by portuguese studio aires mateus as a place of encounter, joy and reunion. part of the design variations 2021 event, curated by moscapartners, the temporary, site-specific work contrasts with the permanence of the cortile d’onore and the palazzo, while its bright colours clash with the sobriety of the architectural materials. the central element of the installation is a red and white striped beach cabin, accompanied by a fully functioning cart that serves ice cream to visitors passing by.

www.designboom.com

designboom.com

four artists reinterpret 'metamorphosis' for bulgari in site-specific installations

‘metamorphosis is the most revolutionary and profound accomplishment in the life of a person, a society or the world at large, and art and design are its main interpreters.’ with this in mind, bulgari asked four international artists to represent their own ideas of metamorphosis at galleria d’arte moderna (GAM) during milan design week. azuma makoto, daan roosegaarde, ann veronica janssens and vincent van duysen offer their interpretations of metamorphosis through the poetics of their specific languages, resulting in a series of unique and diverse site-specific installations.
DESIGN
designboom.com

design london marks its london design festival 2021 debut in greenwich

Global design brands COME together for four days in london. after months of extensive planning, design london 2021 welcomes the architecture and design community to magazine london in north greenwich for its inaugural event. taking place 22-25 september and housed in a state-of-the-art venue, the fair is the largest destination for contemporary design at the year’s london design festival. the four-day dynamic platform features world famous firms like ethimo and artemide, showcasing cutting-edge furniture, lighting and numerous other products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
designboom.com

christo wraps paris’ arc de triomphe in recyclable silvery blue fabric

CHRISTO’S ‘L’ARC DE TRIOMPHE, WRAPPED’ — A LEGENDARY INSTALLATION 60 YEARS IN THE MAKING. christo’s dream of wrapping the arc de triomphe is slowly becoming a reality. since yesterday, the parisian capital has been enjoying the mounting of the 25,000 square meters of recyclable polypropylene fabric that will drape from the monument. said to be the greatest work of public art worldwide in 2021, ‘l’arc de triomphe, wrapped’ will be on view for 16 days this autumn, from september 18 until october 3, 2021.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

japanese ad 'connecting thoughts' lights up twinkling stitched figures

Connective conductive thread brightens up the streets. advertisement connecting thoughts brightens up the mood with whimsical walking figures, ambulances, windmills and street lights. using conductive thread smart-x, the art glimmers as electricity passes through the yarn. the inspiration lies behind the japanese corporation kandenko and its message, ‘everyone lights up the future’. the concept expresses how corporate activities not only connect electricity, but also connect the people through various social contributions. fashioned in a world view that combines technology using thread and art, the company’s ad is definitely one to remember.
ARTS
designboom.com

triangular 'casa proa' treehouse floats among coastal brazilian canopy

Casa proa, or ‘bow house’ was designed by atelier marko brajovic to overlook the coastal forests of brazil. the treehouse is developed through a creative process inspired in triangular modulations at different scales. overall, the cabin‘s plan takes shape as an equilateral triangle and occupies a site nestled over praia do rosa beach in paraty, brazil. the repetitive geometry between the floor plan, section, and tetrahedron roof system, promotes both structural and perceptive strategy, while the timber architecture organizes a compact living space modulated in further sub-triangles to create a visual pattern in both the space and finishings.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

holographic pieces by objects of common interest compose futuristic domestic landscape

‘future archaeology’ by objects of common interest for etage projects presents a futuristic domestic landscape set within the frozen-in-time space of a nunnery utility room at alcova. on view as part of milan design week 2021, the installation unfolds around a series of objects made of steel and finished in a holographic surface treatment that leads to a playful perception of color. pure shapes such as bent, arch, curve, stack or juxtapose, define the forms of these utilitarian domestic pieces, which include a chair, a table, a stool, an armchair, and cabinet sets.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

SpY reflects on the symbolism of the oculus with huge black sphere installation in madrid

An enormous black sphere in madrid causes a ‘blackout’. on the occasion of the international festival of ephemeral architecture ‘concéntrico 07’, urban artist SpY unveils ‘blackout’, a huge black sphere installed in the oculus of the logroño train station in madrid, spain. with this public art intervention, SpY proposes a reflection through the historical symbolism of the oculus as a window of the gods’ omnipresent observation. the piece creates a parallel at a time when the digital has gained a full presence in our lives through technological windows, establishing itself by way of surveillance, algorithmic observation, and a new predictive cybernetic order.
DESIGN
designboom.com

TP refillable ballpen and ruler re-defines the sketch tool

TP is a refillable ballpen wrapped in an all-metal triangle body that revolutionizes the way you write. launched two years ago, TP² series by yuan design studio — that was awarded the iF design award 2021— includes an aluminum ballpen and a mechanical pencil; T for triangle and P for pen, this easily-switched instrument re-defines the sketch tool.
DESIGN
designboom.com

interview: DECA discusses its landscapes and underground architecture in greece

The landscape ‘corrals’ by DECA architecture are intrinsically molded by the natural conditions of their sites in coastal greece. the works seek to sensitive and sustainable attention to the celebrated surroundings, designed with a language that is at once informed by the organic topography and instilled with parametric logic. the corrals harken back to those of antiquity, defined by stone borders to demarcate their usages rather than owners — separating areas dedicated to livestock from agriculture. in some cases, the team at DECA architecture hybridizes this ancient strategy with sunken dwelling spaces, creating a new residential typology.
DESIGN
designboom.com

this table clad in psychedelic patterns explores the infinity mirror effect

Near-infinite table #3 creates various reflections. artist mad king introduces the third collection of the ‘near infinite tables‘ productions series, exploring and playing with the infinity mirror effect. the square table board contains a painted one-way mirror — so-called spy mirror — at the top, that faces another coated mirror at the bottom, while the whole structure is standing on thin metal supports. it also features hand-sculpted and painted low polygon koi and fully programmable RGBW lights. the entire board is clad in PCB (printed circuit board) patterns that add a psychedelic touch to the furniture.
DESIGN
designboom.com

sit down in a cloud of pixels with new furniture series by miguel chevalier and A+A cooren

Imagined by artist miguel chevalier and the designers of A+A cooren studio, ‘dans un nuage de pixels’ – ‘in a cloud of pixels’ – is a furniture collection that combines art and design. blending sober lines, pixelated patterns, and fine detailing, the pieces include a selection of stylish armchairs, a sofa as well as a savonnerie rug. conceived in 2016 and finalized in 2021, the series is one of the latest artistic furniture projects manufactured by mobilier national’s manufactories and workshops.
DESIGN
designboom.com

enigmatic forms by objects of common interest dominate new exhibition in noguchi museum

Noguchi museum collaborates with objects of common interest. the noguchi museum has partnered with objects of common interest to present a collaborative installation titled ‘hard, soft, and all lit up with nowhere to go’. the sculptural pieces by the greece- and new york-based studio —which takes an intuitive approach to object and space making inspired by ‘moments of unfamiliar simplicity’— are scattered within the museum’s garden and the first-floor permanent installation, engaging in an interesting interplay with isamu noguchi’s works. the display is curated by dakin hart and will be available from september 15, 2021 through february 13, 2022.
MUSEUMS
designboom.com

permafrost designs pendant lighting series inspired by nature

Permafrost, an industrial design studio, has developed a collection of decorative pendants for norwegian lighting brand luxo. the series is grouped into three distinct product families — named ELV, SVA, snö — covering a wide range of lighting needs from directed light to scattered public light. pendant lighting series adds...
DESIGN
designboom.com

studio saxe brings tropical costa rican jungle inside ‘naia’ beach house

Studio saxe designed ‘naia’, a beach house in the town of santa teresa in costa rica with a mission to blend the inside and the outside. a vertical roof-like umbrella creates an atrium for residents to enjoy the natural light and the outdoors while being protected. volumes of rooms are then intersected to create a separation between private spaces and common spaces in this two-story house. set within walking distance to the beach, the home is composed of generous rooflines that create shelter and the possibility of living outside within nature.
HOME & GARDEN
MOJEH

Five Designers That Are Bringing High Fashion To Your Home

Our favourite fashion designers’ furniture and home lines will revolutionise your interiors one curated candle at a time. Now just as coveted as their runway pieces, Gucci Décor is the must-have home accessory for those in-the-know. The collection features furniture along with decorative pieces to be placed in and around all your favourite spaces. Developed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci décor collection is made entirely in Italy. New to the 2021 collection is the decorative coloured table-ware, which are made from high-quality porcelain by the famous Florentine firm of Ginori 1735. Shop now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

23o5studio sculpts its kimchon house as a place of serenity in ho chi minh city

In ho chi minh city, 23o5studio completes a thoughtfully designed residence dubbed ‘kimchon house.’ the space is built in celebration of raw concrete and simplicity of form, while the atmosphere invites the occupant to retreat into a place of harmonious quietness. the architect comment on the spirit of the project: ‘in thinking about architecture, I always obsessed with serenity, silence and intimacy.’
VISUAL ART
Carscoops

Nissan Brings The Original Silvia Into The Future With A Retrolicious Design Render

These are official conceptual illustrations from Nissan. The sketches are the work of Matthew Weaver, Vice President of Nissan Design Europe and his team. While a “what if” kind of exercise, it’s an official one nonetheless straight from Nissan. The first-generation Nissan Silvia, also known as the Datsun 1600 Coupe,...
CARS
designboom.com

dreamy floral compositions against night skies explore the lines between reality and fiction

In her ‘dark night’ photography series, artist sophia ahamed blurs the lines of reality and imagination through the exploration of exquisite color palettes, combined with a profound love of nature. the project presents a series of floral arrangements with mesmerizing night skies as the background, bringing forward palettes that soothe and allow the viewer to dive into the deeper recess of the imagination. the resulting pieces guide viewers through an immersive journey, one filled with tranquillity and peace.
PHOTOGRAPHY
designboom.com

dried flower arrangements blossom from olga prinku's delicate tulle embroidery works

Artist olga prinku uses ‘nature as her thread’ to create intricate flower-on-tulle embroidery bursting with color and texture. the moldovan creative grows flowers, seedpods, berries, and other elements, which she then collects and dries herself. the preserved material is then needled onto simple white tulle-based hoops, forming delicate organic arrangements.
DESIGN
designboom.com

striking vertical lines define naoto fukasawa's new 'tou' chair for kettal

Contemporary japanese industrial designer naoto fukasawa designed the latest kettal chair named ‘tou’. he is most well known for his product design work with the japanese retail company muji and other renowned companies such as herman miller, alessi, b&b italia. ‘tou’ is a modest tribute to the ancient handicraft of rattan and reed wickerwork, an essential element in the development of both western and eastern cultures. historically, it has been used for all kinds of domestic utensils, furniture, and more.
DESIGN

