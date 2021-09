Saber Interactive has established itself as one of the leading Switch port specialists, with recent acquisitions potentially boosting those credentials further. One project that's been a bit of a mystery since its low-key announcement in Spring 2020 has been World War Z, an ambitious idea simply due to the sheer number of zombies it generates at any given time as you attempt to mow them down. The multi-platform video above gives a good taste of what it's all about.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO