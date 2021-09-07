CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Delivery Is now Driving Video Industry Growth in Asia, but China Regulations Are Cause for Concern

By Patrick Frater
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline platforms have now replaced the free-to-air and pay-TV sectors as the engine of video industry growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Both advertising-supported and subscription video are becoming more dominant. The conclusions were presented as part of an opening address by Vivek Couto, managing partner at research firm Media Partners...

