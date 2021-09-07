Andreas Christensen confirms he is in talks to stay at Chelsea, admitting Stamford Bridge 'feels like the right place to be'... as Kepa opens up on his frustration at being second choice

Stamford Bridge plays host to another important European night on Tuesday. Chelsea is welcoming Zenit St. Petersburg to town as the Russian Premier League title winners kick off their Champions League campaign away from home. The Blues are looking to defend their title after an incredible run through the field last season. Thomas Tuchel transformed the side and helped guide it through the competition en route to its second UCL title in club history. Nine years removed from defending its first trophy, the west Londoners will once again try to go back-to-back in the world’s most prestigious club competition. Paris Saint-Germain being the favorite will help take some of the pressure off the Blues’ backs, but do they have what it takes to add a third UCL trophy to their collection in 2022?

