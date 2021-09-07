CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Andreas Christensen confirms he is in talks to stay at Chelsea, admitting Stamford Bridge 'feels like the right place to be'... as Kepa opens up on his frustration at being second choice

Cover picture for the articleAndreas Christensen has confirmed he is in talks over a new contract at Chelsea. Sportsmail reported last month that the European champions had initiated discussions with Christensen and defensive partner Antonio Rudiger over new deals to extend their stay at Stamford Bridge. Denmark international Christensen has started the season in...

Yardbarker

'He Believes in Me' - Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission

Andreas Christensen has expressed his delight at overcoming a 'difficult period' at Chelsea to play a 'big role' under Thomas Tuchel. The 25-year-old has become a regular under Tuchel since his arrival in January after being out of favour under previous boss Frank Lampard. Christensen came on in the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

(Image): Chelsea legend spotted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners against Aston Villa today despite an impressive performance from the visitors, and there was plenty for each team to learn from the game and the result. Mulling over it at full time, John Terry was spotted on the pitch chatting with Dean Smith and Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Andreas Christensen
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Kepa admits 'not easy' being Mendy backup at Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits he's not enjoying being a goalkeeper reserve at Chelsea. Kepa has conceded he finds it difficult to play back-up for Chelsea's number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Kepa's time at Stamford Bridge has gone far from the way many would have expected it would when the Blues parted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admits he needs injury scan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has collected a thigh injury while with Belgium. The striker marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in their 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Lukaku was booked later in the game and is now suspended for their game against Belarus, meaning he can make his way back to London early.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Stamford Bridge#European
International Business Times

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Defender Unlikely To Leave Stamford Bridge With Tuchel At Helm

Andreas Christensen is tied to Chelsea until 2022, but it appears there is a chance that his stay at Stamford Bridge may go beyond that. The 25-year-old Danish defender is aware that there are a lot of speculations and talks about his future, but he prefers to stay mum about the subject. However, when he spoke with Ekstra Bladet, Christensen did hint that things are looking bright as far as staying on with the Blues is concerned.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Denmark
Soccer
Premier League
Champions League
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Lukaku scores first Stamford Bridge goals as Chelsea beat Villa

London (AFP) – Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored at Stamford Bridge for the first time as his double sealed a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday. After scoring on his second Chelsea debut in the win at Arsenal in August, Lukaku made it three goals from three appearances with a pair of predatory strikes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

Chelsea registered an insipid 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The reigning Champions of Europe kicked off the defence of their crown in relatively uninspiring fashion, as their Russian opponents proved a tough nut to crack all evening. Indeed, it...
UEFA
FanSided

Chelsea vs Zenit score predictions: A comfortable UCL defense

Stamford Bridge plays host to another important European night on Tuesday. Chelsea is welcoming Zenit St. Petersburg to town as the Russian Premier League title winners kick off their Champions League campaign away from home. The Blues are looking to defend their title after an incredible run through the field last season. Thomas Tuchel transformed the side and helped guide it through the competition en route to its second UCL title in club history. Nine years removed from defending its first trophy, the west Londoners will once again try to go back-to-back in the world’s most prestigious club competition. Paris Saint-Germain being the favorite will help take some of the pressure off the Blues’ backs, but do they have what it takes to add a third UCL trophy to their collection in 2022?
PREMIER LEAGUE

