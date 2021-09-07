Boris Johnson news – live: PM breaks pledge with National Insurance hike and can’t rule out more tax hikes

Boris Johnson has admitted that raising National Insurance breaks a Conservative manifesto pledge after confirming that the 1.25 percentage point tax increase aimed at funding the NHS and health and social care reform will go ahead.

Announcing the hike, he told the House of Commons that “a global pandemic was in no-one’s manifesto” either, before telling a Downing Street press conference that breaking his 2019 pledge on taxation was necessary to keep his promises to be fiscally responsible and fix health and social care.

Asked at the press conference whether he would rule out any future sudden tax hikes, the PM declined to do so – saying that it would be “totally wrong” for him to comment.

“What I can tell you is that there are not many people in the Conservative Party who are more dedicated to cutting down on taxes than the three people standing before you today,” he added, referring to himself, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Initially the levy, which is set to be introduced in April 2022, will be paid by employees and the self-employed and will work out at around £5 per person each week. From April 2023, National Insurance will return to its current rate but a ‘Health and Social Care Levy’ will appear on pay slips, including those of pensioners who don’t pay NI.