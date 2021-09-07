CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, MN

Rolling along

Marshall Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Mary’s Pie Ladies kept their rolling pins handy during the grand parade in Tracy on Monday. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Tracy for one of the final events of the 94th annual Box Car Days. Below, the Tracy Area High School Panther Band marches through downtown. The festival kicked off on Saturday with several events that included a barbecue cook-off. Plenty of food and beverages were available and carnival rides kept the kids entertained throughout the three days.

